Seniors swear in at East High

Courtesy Photo | East High School seniors Brayden Cook, Joeseph Peterson, Tyler Cook, Tanner Sands,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | East High School seniors Brayden Cook, Joeseph Peterson, Tyler Cook, Tanner Sands, Noah Weakland, Kailynne Spates, U.S. Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Vincent Helgeson, a 185th Air Refueling Wing production recruiter, and 2nd Lieutenant Wyatt Mounts, a 185th ARW Maintenance Officer, pose for a photo at East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, May 15, 2024. The seniors all enlisted with the 185th ARW at a formal ceremony held on East High School’s campus. see less | View Image Page

A group of six Sioux City East High School seniors were sworn into the Iowa Air National Guard on the East High campus at a recent event.



For the enlistees, the event served as a signing day as they declared their plans to attend college, while also enlisting in the Iowa Air National Guard at the same time.



As guard members, the students will receive college aid through the Iowa National Guard Service Scholarship.



Brayden Cook and his brother Tyler were both part of the school’s JROTC program; Brayden is joining the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s fire department, and Tyler is joining the unit’s Operations Group. Joeseph Peterson was also involved in the school’s JROTC program and is enlisting as a crew chief. Tanner Sands enlisted with 185th ARW Civil Engineering. Noah Weakland joined the engine shop. Kailynne Spates will be working in security forces.



A seventh East High student, Jace Schramm, is currently at Air Force Basic Military Training and plans to work as an air transportation specialist when he returns to his home unit in Sioux City.



According to 185th ARW recruiter Staff Sgt. Vincent Helgeson, the event was held to recognize the students’ decision to enlist.



“They get to be surrounded by a crowd of family and students and teachers supporting them as they start their Air Force journey,” said Helgeson.



All of these new Airmen say they are planning to attend an Iowan community college or universities in Iowa after completing their initial Air Force training.



According to the Iowa College Aid website, eligible Iowa National Guard members receive up to 100% tuition assistance at Iowa public universities, colleges, and trade schools. Tuition assistance can also be applied to private institutions to offset tuition costs.



Information about the Iowa National Guard Service Scholarship can be found at the Iowa College Aid website.



For information about joining the 185th Air Refueling Wing, see the Recruiting page; phone: 1-800-952-4860