CLIF notes: Command teams, leaders learn about upcoming events

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Officer



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Community Leader Information Forum brought together command teams from across the installation and organizations that serve them and their Soldiers.



The CLIF provides a forum for information with allowing questions and answers on various events and subjects of interest. The event took place May 22 at the Gregg-Adams Club.



Command teams from Ordnance, Quartermaster and Transportation flanked the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and garrison leadership.



The slides for the event can be viewed here: https://homeadmin.army.mil/greggadams/download_file/6f9ddef7-097b-4329-9655-d1bb91a6b153/779



One topic of interest was the upcoming 100 percent housing inspection, mandated by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020.



“These inspections are to ensure our Hunt housing partner is maintaining the homes as they are supposed to,” said Quay Jones, Directorate of Public Works director.



RER Solutions, in coordination with garrison will be conducting the third-party inspection at the end of July. The goal is to do so with minimal interruption to families.



Inspections will be completed between July 23 and Aug. 2, according to information from Al Williams, Fort Gregg-Adams housing division chief.



A web-based self-scheduling tool will be available in June allowing tenants to schedule or reschedule their inspection at their greatest convenience. In addition, this will shorten time waiting for an assessor as inspections are scheduled in two-hour blocks.



More detailed information about the inspections and the sign-up website will be available in June on the garrison web and social media sites. It also will be provided to residents via e-mail and fliers delivered to their homes.



No furniture or appliances will be moved, Williams stated. The inspectors will be inside the home for about one hour.



This inspection will require an adult in the household, over the age of 18, to be home and allow full access to the house during the scheduled inspection time.



The Army fully understands the inconvenience these inspections may cause, but there will be significant benefits gained, by both current and future residents, from an independent assessment of the Army’s entire housing inventory, according to Williams.



Also, during the CLIF, Lt. Col. Shani O. Thompson Burkes, commander of the Kenner Army Health Clinic, spoke about the clinic’s upcoming Back to School Bash, to take place Saturday, July 20.



Appointments for school and sports physicals start at 8 am. Also, the clinic will be offering walk-in vaccines for grades K-12 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



More information is available on the Kenner Army Health Clinic Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KennerAHC.



Also during the CLIF, presenters included: the Transition Assistance Program; Kenner Army Health Clinic; Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Directorate Of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; The Fort Gregg-Adams Spouses’ Club, AAFES and the Civilian Welfare Fund.

