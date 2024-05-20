BACH, Local Law Enforcement Offer Free Car Seat Safety Checks

Photo By Justin Moeller | FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital partners with local law...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital partners with local law enforcement police departments to offer a Car Seat Safety Check ‘Drive-Thru’ event, May 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fryar Stadium parking lot at Fort Campbell. Community members attending the event can enter Fryar Stadium parking lot off Wickham Ave. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital partners with local law enforcement police departments to offer a Car Seat Safety Check ‘Drive-Thru’ event, May 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fryar Stadium parking lot at Fort Campbell. Community members attending the event can enter Fryar Stadium parking lot off Wickham Ave.



Staff Sgt. Sierra Brown, BACH non-commissioned officer in charge of Same Day Surgery, prompted this initiative to promote car seat safety to the Fort Campbell community.



Brown said, “When I was pregnant with my child, I went to a car seat safety check in Clarksville, and it was very helpful. I wanted to offer the same opportunity to the military community to help encourage child car seat safety and provide the military community with general car seat knowledge.”



According to the Center for Disease Control, motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States, but many of these deaths can be prevented. Parents and caregivers can reduce the risk of serious injuries and deaths by up to 80% by making sure children are properly buckled in the correct car seat or booster seat.



The CDC offers a chart appropriate for children’s age and size, sharing the examples of proper facing car seats and different types of car seats at https://www.cdc.gov/transportationsafety/images/child_passenger_safety/21_326166_A_Hull_Restraints_2500x1406.png



Additional information on car seats and booster seats can be found online at U.S. Department of Transportation Car Seat Safety: https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle-safety/car-seats-and-booster-seats



