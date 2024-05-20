Mustang of the Week: SrA Dominick Jackson

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Jackson, 51st Medical Group medical readiness technician, earned the title Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 24, 2024.

As a medical readiness technician, Jackson ensures members of the 51st MDG receive the necessary training and equipment to “Fight Tonight.” His role is critical in maintaining operational readiness and health of Airmen who directly contribute to the base's ability to execute the mission.

Currently, on his second tour here, Jackson manages over 20 programs for the medical readiness office. He serves as the 51st MDG unit deployment manager, ensuring that personnel are prepared for deployment at a moment's notice.

Jackson's wingmanship extends further than the 51st MDG, as he serves as an elected member of the Rising 4 Council. His dedication as their secretary embodies ‘service before self’ values. He assists in improving the 51st FW community by supporting the professional development and welfare of junior enlisted Airmen, building camaraderie and mentorship amongst his peers.

Jackson’s tenacity and dedication embody the Air Force’s core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. His contributions significantly enhance the effectiveness and morale of the 51st FW, demonstrating his commitment to the mission and his fellow airmen.

Thank you for all that you do, Jackson, and congratulations on earning Mustang of the Week!

