Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th FW continues support for innovative solutions

    8th FW continues support for innovative solutions

    Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | Staff Sgt. Perseus Duites, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, presents an...... read more read more

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2024

    Story by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack’s innovation team, Wolfwerx, recently facilitated the presentation of numerous groundbreaking ideas aimed at enhancing various work centers at Kunsan Air Base, May 20, 2024.

    Wolfwerx provides the opportunity for base personnel to present their forward-thinking ideas to the base commander for consideration.

    Some of the ideas presented were as follows:

    Maj. Jared Erikson, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, proposed the introduction of small electric vehicles to enhance the efficiency and timeliness of services across Kunsan. These vehicles would enable faster response times and improve overall operational effectiveness for the squadrons.

    Tech Sgt. Gabrielle Atajar, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, campaigned for the acquisition of "Motorola APX Next" radios for paramedics in ambulances. She emphasized that these advanced radios would significantly improve the ability of paramedics to receive emergency transmissions, enhancing their responsiveness and effectiveness during critical situations.

    Staff Sgt. Perseus Duites, 8th HCOS paramedic, presented the idea of equipping American ambulances utilized by the unit with power load devices. He explained that these devices would significantly aid in loading patients into the vehicles, reducing physical strain on paramedics and enhancing patient safety. The power load systems would streamline the process, ensuring smoother and more secure patient transfers, and minimize the risk of injury for both patients and medical personnel.

    Capt. Samantha Cook, 8th Fighter Wing command post chief, highlighted the potential implementation of a ride-sharing service known as Zipcar. This service, successfully used at other bases, would allow Airmen to rent cars for use on and off base, providing greater flexibility and mobility.

    After the presentations, Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th FW commander, expressed his gratitude and support for their innovative efforts.

    “Thank you to everyone who presented and supported the ideas today,” said Gaetke.“Whether or not we're ready to move forward with them, your efforts and collaboration are greatly appreciated. Your expertise and input have been invaluable.”

    The Wolfwerx initiative continues to foster a culture of innovation and improvement at Kunsan Air Base, empowering personnel to contribute ideas that enhance operational effectiveness and quality of life for all Airmen.

    If you would like to connect with the Wolfwerx team, email them at 8fw.Operation.BOLO@us.af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 02:57
    Story ID: 472066
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th FW continues support for innovative solutions, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    8th FW continues support for innovative solutions
    8th FW continues support for innovative solutions
    8th FW continues support for innovative solutions
    8th FW continues support for innovative solutions
    8th FW continues support for innovative solutions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    innovation
    8th FW
    think tank
    INDOPACOM
    Wolfwerx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT