8th FW continues support for innovative solutions

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | Staff Sgt. Perseus Duites, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, presents an innovative power load idea to Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wolfwerx event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2024. Duites presented the idea of equipping American ambulances utilized by the unit with power load devices to assist with patient safety and strain on the paramedics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack’s innovation team, Wolfwerx, recently facilitated the presentation of numerous groundbreaking ideas aimed at enhancing various work centers at Kunsan Air Base, May 20, 2024.



Wolfwerx provides the opportunity for base personnel to present their forward-thinking ideas to the base commander for consideration.



Some of the ideas presented were as follows:



Maj. Jared Erikson, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, proposed the introduction of small electric vehicles to enhance the efficiency and timeliness of services across Kunsan. These vehicles would enable faster response times and improve overall operational effectiveness for the squadrons.



Tech Sgt. Gabrielle Atajar, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, campaigned for the acquisition of "Motorola APX Next" radios for paramedics in ambulances. She emphasized that these advanced radios would significantly improve the ability of paramedics to receive emergency transmissions, enhancing their responsiveness and effectiveness during critical situations.



Staff Sgt. Perseus Duites, 8th HCOS paramedic, presented the idea of equipping American ambulances utilized by the unit with power load devices. He explained that these devices would significantly aid in loading patients into the vehicles, reducing physical strain on paramedics and enhancing patient safety. The power load systems would streamline the process, ensuring smoother and more secure patient transfers, and minimize the risk of injury for both patients and medical personnel.



Capt. Samantha Cook, 8th Fighter Wing command post chief, highlighted the potential implementation of a ride-sharing service known as Zipcar. This service, successfully used at other bases, would allow Airmen to rent cars for use on and off base, providing greater flexibility and mobility.



After the presentations, Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th FW commander, expressed his gratitude and support for their innovative efforts.



“Thank you to everyone who presented and supported the ideas today,” said Gaetke.“Whether or not we're ready to move forward with them, your efforts and collaboration are greatly appreciated. Your expertise and input have been invaluable.”



The Wolfwerx initiative continues to foster a culture of innovation and improvement at Kunsan Air Base, empowering personnel to contribute ideas that enhance operational effectiveness and quality of life for all Airmen.



If you would like to connect with the Wolfwerx team, email them at 8fw.Operation.BOLO@us.af.mil.