South Salem, New York Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 3, 2024) A South Salem, New York native and 2021 graduate of John Jay High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Carlo Chong joined the Navy in January 2022 in order to gain hands on experience before returning to school for a degree in Mechanical Engineering. According to Chong, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) are in charge of repairing, maintaining, and operating all Gas Turbine Generators and Propulsors, along with their subsystems. Naval vessels rely on propulsion or electrical stability to respond to tasking. Chong said his favorite part of his job is learning the intricacies of an engineering plant.



“My rate applies to my interests and hobbies,” Chong said. “I have had an interest in any and all machines my whole life and used to build cars before joining.”



Chong joined the Howard in November 2022. The Howard is currently stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. Chong said that, in his free time, he enjoys going to car shows and meets, such as the 2023 Tokyo Mobility Show.



“I have loved exploring Japan,” Chong said. “Being a major gear head with experience in JDM vehicles and knowledge of JDM history, places like the Nissan Engine Museum along with multiple Toyota and Honda showrooms are a second home to me. Currently planning to see races from WRC and so on if they come along to Japan while I am on land.”



Chong said that he enjoys the diversity he has experienced in this command. He has learned that many of the senior sailors within the Navy have interesting stories to share, and he looks forward to making his own experiences with time. One day, he hopes to become a work center supervisor and serve as a knowledgeable mentor to those he works with.



“The constant changing environment can be a burden at times but is unique to any other lifestyle and makes life fun to live,” said Chong.



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

