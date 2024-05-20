Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Philadelphia Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

    Sailors Aboard The USS Howard Stand Watch on the Bridge Wing During an Air Defense Exercise in the Philippine Sea

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban | 240327-N-CV021-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2024) Seaman Apprentice Tyrone Blake,...... read more read more

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.05.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 5, 2024) A Philadelphia native and 2019 graduate of Olney Charter High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

    Seaman Apprentice Tyrone Blake is a Boatswain’s Mate, BM. According to Blake, Boatswain’s Mates are responsible for driving the ship. The Bluejacket Manual states that Boatswain’s Mates ensure the upkeep of the ship’s external structures and deck equipment. This rate specializes in seamanship tasks.

    “I chose BM because it’s easy and also fun,” Blake said. “I enjoy the rush and thrill during evolutions and also the responsibilities that come with being a BM.”

    Blake joined the Navy in January 2023 to help his fiancé afford college and to travel the world. The Howard is his first command, and he joined the crew in April 2023. Howard is currently stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, but Blake has visited many other ports during his deployments. He said that, in the last year, he has enjoyed exploring Japan, Thailand, Guam, Bali and the Philippines. The Howard’s Morale, Wellness and Recreation team are responsible for organizing tours for Sailors to attend during scheduled port visits. For example, during a port visit to Thailand, tours were arranged to take Sailors to an animal sanctuary, a waterpark and more.

    “My favorite thing about being in the Navy is travelling the world and meeting new people,” Blake said. “My favorite part about this command is the activities they provide for us to do in ports to enjoy ourselves.”

    Blake said that his family is proud of him for serving in the Navy. Through his experiences in the fleet, Blake said that he has learned how to be a good role model for others. He has earned a few qualifications aboard the Howard and has earned the title of Paintlocker Petty Officer. His leadership inspires him to take charge when others may not be willing.

    “My goal in the Navy is to become a great BM,” said Blake.

    Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 20:30
    Story ID: 472058
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philadelphia Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sailors Aboard The USS Howard Stand Watch on the Bridge Wing During an Air Defense Exercise in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT