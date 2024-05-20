Philadelphia Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 5, 2024) A Philadelphia native and 2019 graduate of Olney Charter High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Seaman Apprentice Tyrone Blake is a Boatswain’s Mate, BM. According to Blake, Boatswain’s Mates are responsible for driving the ship. The Bluejacket Manual states that Boatswain’s Mates ensure the upkeep of the ship’s external structures and deck equipment. This rate specializes in seamanship tasks.



“I chose BM because it’s easy and also fun,” Blake said. “I enjoy the rush and thrill during evolutions and also the responsibilities that come with being a BM.”



Blake joined the Navy in January 2023 to help his fiancé afford college and to travel the world. The Howard is his first command, and he joined the crew in April 2023. Howard is currently stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, but Blake has visited many other ports during his deployments. He said that, in the last year, he has enjoyed exploring Japan, Thailand, Guam, Bali and the Philippines. The Howard’s Morale, Wellness and Recreation team are responsible for organizing tours for Sailors to attend during scheduled port visits. For example, during a port visit to Thailand, tours were arranged to take Sailors to an animal sanctuary, a waterpark and more.



“My favorite thing about being in the Navy is travelling the world and meeting new people,” Blake said. “My favorite part about this command is the activities they provide for us to do in ports to enjoy ourselves.”



Blake said that his family is proud of him for serving in the Navy. Through his experiences in the fleet, Blake said that he has learned how to be a good role model for others. He has earned a few qualifications aboard the Howard and has earned the title of Paintlocker Petty Officer. His leadership inspires him to take charge when others may not be willing.



“My goal in the Navy is to become a great BM,” said Blake.



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

