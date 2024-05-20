CCAD Deputy, Chief Operations Officer delivers keynote address at Del Mar College commencement

By Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, Corpus Christi Public Affairs Office



Del Mar College held its 2024 graduation ceremony at American Bank Center on May 17, with Roderick Benson, Corpus Christi Army Depot's deputy and chief operations officer, as the keynote speaker.



Benson congratulated the graduates on their achievements while reminding them that problem-solving is valuable to any organization and that people are hired to solve problems. He insisted that the more an employee can solve problems, the greater their worth.



A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography, Benson also possesses a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business.



"During my career, I was often asked the question by those either starting to think about beginning a career or transitioning: What should I do? And I have always come back to two things," said Benson, "Do something you have a passion for and do or learn something that people will pay you for. Whether as an employee or a business owner, it is difficult to do what you love when you can't eat."



Benson joined CCAD in 2006 and rose through the ranks to eventually become the senior civilian leader of the billion-dollar organization and one of the economic engines of the Coastal Bend. His experience in the private sector includes a stent as the director of engineering operations for global engineering and site director in Puerto Rico, both of which have been instrumental in driving operational efficiency at CCAD and its contribution to the national defense strategy.



"We are faced with unpredictable change and daily obstacles that require patience, persistence, problem-solving ability, and often humility. As we progress and overcome — we call this life experience," said Benson.



The CCAD deputy also encouraged graduates to seek out their passions while being practical with their employment options.



"Some of you graduating tonight may have taken that step to re-imagine your career, as sometimes the market demands new skills or presents an opportunity to advance your quality of life,” he said. “You must embrace the opportunity."



Benson is familiar with participating in Del Mar venues. In 2023, he participated in a Del Mar College External Stakeholder Focus Group, which puts together a strategic plan to decide what the college will prioritize within its curriculum. That way, community partners like the depot will have a plethora of homegrown talent. Topics of discussion included the need for robotics, additive manufacturing, composites, and 3D printing programs.



Through partnerships with local educational institutions, a pipeline was created to fill critical positions that will ensure the effectiveness of aviation maintenance repair and overhaul in the local area for decades to come.



The pipeline started with letters of agreement between CCAD and local educational institutions to tailor programs that will aid in developing the future skilled workforce. In addition, increased internship programs and community outreach efforts ensure CCAD's legacy is bright, with qualified applicants available to join the workforce of tomorrow.



Benson said, "There is tremendous talent in South Texas, and it is satisfying to see students transition from their school curriculum into professional careers."



In October 2023, Benson participated in a Manufacturing Day panel at Del Mar College and was pivotal in prompting lively discussions on the industry's future in the Coastal Bend.



"We [CCAD] are deliberate in looking at the future of the workforce," Benson said. “We have 401 job titles, including lawyers, doctors, engineers, mechanics, artisans and accountants."



The panel discussion concluded that the current and future workforce needs to be multidimensional while growing their knowledge base, grasping new technology quickly, and increasing their ability to process information.



The U.S. Army relies on cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit to fight and win.



To the graduates, Benson said, "Gain clarity on what problems you were hired to solve. Understand the expectations and communicate often about progress and barriers. Be bold and ask for help; it provides clarity, builds trust, and fosters teamwork. Catalog your accomplishments and learn from your failures, as this enables self-reflection and ultimately is what we call a resume.”



He also provided some guidance when it comes to inevitable career changes.



“If, at some point, you part ways with the organization, it's now with validated experience and confidence of knowing your impact on that business, and you can then better negotiate and articulate your value to another [potential employer].”



Benson added lasting words to assist any professional climbing the ladder, "Surround yourself with people with the same or greater goals and want to see you at the top of that mountain. People who will advise you on the best path to take while climbing so you don't slip where they slipped.

Surround yourself with people who will offer you a hand when you slip, encourage you not to quit when you feel like giving up and motivate you to reach the next goal."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 18:08 Story ID: 472053 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CCAD Deputy, Chief Operations Officer delivers keynote address at Del Mar College commencement, by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.