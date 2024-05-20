NETCOM hosts ceremony to honor fallen signal Soldiers, civilians

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Our nation is forever indebted to our fallen Soldiers. As Memorial Day approaches, the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command honored the brave men and women of the Signal Corps who paid the ultimate price since 9/11.



Headquarters and Headquarters Company, NETCOM held the annual Signal Cove of Remembrance Ceremony May 22 at Greely Hall. Surrounded by NETCOM and community leaders, Soldiers and Family members, the ceremony paid tribute to the 103 names and photos of the fallen who have been enshrined inside the Signal Cove of Remembrance since its inception in December 2008.



“Let us take a moment to pay tribute to their courage, sacrifice and unwavering dedication,” said Chaplain (Col.) Hyeonjoong “Mike” Kim NETCOM Command Chaplain. “These men and women answered the call of duty and put their lives on the line for peace and freedom.”



As an Army and nation, it is our duty to remember those whose lives have been lost. It is our honor to stand with their Families, and it is our sacred obligation to remember all they have given.



“They left their Families, friends and loved ones behind knowing the path they chose was fraught with danger,” Kim said. “We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives so that others may live in peace. Their sacrifices serve as a reminder of the true cost of freedom.”



NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, reflected on the importance memorials hold in helping Families, friends and teammates preserve the memories of those we lost.



“For NETCOM, that memorial is our Cove of Remembrance,” Eubank explained. “It is a symbol of our commitment to our signal Soldiers and civilians, and as we pass by these doors, it serves to inspire us. Conceived in a belief in honor, and designed to pay tribute, it reminds us.”



As Eubank spoke eloquently on some of those engraved in the Cove he knew personally, he gave some insight into their sacrifices, and why we should honor them each and every day for helping create a better world, and a stronger nation.



“They are America’s sons, daughters, fathers and mothers, who answered the call and did not shy away from that duty or service,” Eubank said. “They made a choice that few make and then paid the ultimate price. When you see their faces, you see the very best of our country. They represent America, our diversity and our most treasured resource.”



One loss is always one loss too many, and Eubank called on the audience to remember what their sacrifices mean for our communities every day.



“Their sacrifice is a loss for us all,” Eubank said. “Today, ours is a sacred task, a duty of honor, offered with the deepest sense of reverence. Although my words alone cannot bring comfort to those who feel and know this lost, I can assure you, they are not forgotten.”



While this will be Eubank’s last Signal Cove of Remembrance Ceremony as the Commanding General of NETCOM, these opportunities to speak here have been an important part of who he is as a Soldier, father, leader and community member.



“It has been an honor to participate in these ceremonies because it is all about not forgetting the people that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” Eubank explained. “These events are all about people and Families and remembering. If we do not take the time to honor these great Soldiers and civilians, then what do we serve for? It is not about being the Commanding General, it is about being a Soldier and an American.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 16:42 Story ID: 472044 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM hosts ceremony to honor fallen signal Soldiers, civilians, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.