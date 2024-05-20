Tennessee Guardsman, Hardeman County native promotes to Lieutenant Colonel

BOLIVAR, Tenn. – Maj. Robert Crowley was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony held at Bolivar’s Tennessee Army National Guard Armory, May 21. Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, presided over the promotion ceremony.



“I have known Robert for a long time; he is an experienced leader, and it is an honor to be here today,” said Ross. “I look forward to seeing the leadership and success he will bring with this promotion.”



This past March, Crowley assumed command of the Dyersburg’s 168th Military Police Battalion, where he had previously served as a platoon leader in 2005 and deployed with in 2007.



“I am so grateful for all the opportunities the Tennessee National Guard continues to provide my family and me,” said Crowley. “I would not be where I am in my career without the people in this room. Your guidance, encouragement, and confidence in me is why I am here today and for that, I am forever grateful.”



In his 31 years of military service, Crowley has served the United States military in multiple capacities. Crowley originally enlisted in the Navy in 1989, where he served four years active duty in Holy Loch, Scotland, and on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. He later commissioned as a Military Police Officer in the Tennessee Army National Guard in 2004. While in the Tennessee National Guard, Crowley deployed to Iraq in 2007 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and has supported several domestic operations. He has served in numerous leadership roles both as a traditional Guardsman and later in the Active Guard Reserve program, which he joined in 2013.



In his civilian career, Crowley taught American and World History at Hardeman County Schools from 2000-2012. Crowley holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in administration from Freed-Hardeman University. He currently resides in Middleton with his wife, Anna, and three children, Gabriella, John Robert, and Vivan.



