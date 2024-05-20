EMS Week: Firefighter paramedic serves others

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Starting out as a lifeguard at 15 years old, Westley R. Connor quickly learned he had a passion for helping and saving people in need.



Shortly after lifeguard training, he recalled a family cookout where his newly attained skills were put into action when an infant little girl started choking.



“I was able to do what I was trained to do and saved that little girl’s life that day,” he said.



After that incident, Connor became a volunteer at his local fire department and continued his training which brought him to where he is today, now 35 years old, as a firefighter/paramedic with the Fort Gregg-Adams Fire and Emergency Services.



Connor says his most memorable moment in his career working in the emergency medical service was the day he met his wife, Christian, who is a physician’s assistant.



“She responded to one of my EMS calls as a volunteer on another ambulance,” he said. “I will never forget that moment.



Today, Connor prides himself in living his life to serve others through working as a firefighter and paramedic.



“I find fulfilment in helping solve problems for others,” he said.



Usually when they get called, it is that person’s worst day he explains.



“We have the ability to change that person’s day whether we save their life, give them reassurance, or educate them,” Connor said. “Helping people is the reason why I love doing what I do.

