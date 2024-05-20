Fort Liberty and Duke University host roundtable discussion

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army and Duke University practitioners pose for photo in front of Church at Duke...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army and Duke University practitioners pose for photo in front of Church at Duke University, Durham, N.C., March 15, 2024. Both organizations hosted a roundtable discussion on issues they face with the 18-24 year-old demographic. (Photo by Bill Snead) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – In an effort to create a dialogue on common challenges and share best practices, Fort Liberty and Duke University hosted a Health, Readiness and Quality of Life Roundtable at Duke University in Durham, N.C. on March 15.



This was a semi-structured discussion on issues both organizations face with the 18-24 year-old demographic. This event was an opportunity to learn alternate methods of approaching problems associated within that demographic, finding areas of future collaboration and gaining access to additional resources.



“We know there’s opportunities for us to share challenges and experiences within the 18-24 year-old student and military population,” said Clay Adams, Duke University Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs. “It’s our hope that this discussion will encourage further dialogue for a meaningful partnership.”



Over two dozen subject matter experts (SMEs) and practitioners from both Fort Liberty and Duke University attended this roundtable discussion. Topics included resiliency, spirituality, alcohol, drugs, resident life, building community and mental health. These SMEs and practitioners from different communities shared advice, stories and experiences to help each other better understand how to manage this demographic.



“We have different communities here at this table, but I would say the venn diagram overlaps quite a bit,” said MAJ James P. Micciche, US Army Strategic Plans and Policy Officer. “By working together, we have a unique opportunity to learn from one another, improve each other's processes and develop the potential to make our students and soldiers stronger and better.”



Directly following the roundtable discussion was a working lunch provided by Duke University. This primarily focused on balanced eating for health and wellness. An array of topics were covered including dietary restrictions, religious accommodations and specialized nutritional plans. Attendees were provided information on how to foster an environment that educates, supports and facilitates lifelong, healthy eating patterns for both students and soldiers.



After the working lunch concluded, Fort Liberty guests were provided a guided tour of Duke University Campus. This tour provided them a unique opportunity to see the inner workings of Duke University. Throughout the tour Duke University guides provided historical information, discussed on campus management strategies and answered a variety of questions.



“Today’s roundtable shared many moments of understanding and insights across a diverse group of people with a range of related problems, as well as solutions,” said Bryan Sexton, PhD, Director, Duke Center for the Advancement of Well-being Science. “As we go forward, there is still so much that we can continue to learn from each other.”