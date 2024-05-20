Fort Liberty SRU holds Remembrance Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Photo By Keisha Frith | Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) Fort Liberty held a solemn Remembrance Ceremony on May 22,...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) Fort Liberty held a solemn Remembrance Ceremony on May 22, in their Tranquility Garden to honor and recognize the sacrifice and courage of three Soldiers who passed away over the previous year. The ceremony, held annually before Memorial Day, paid tribute to Staff Sgt. Jesse Gill, U.S. Army Reserve, wheeled vehicle mechanic, Sgt.1st Class Orrin Espana, U.S. Army unmanned aircraft systems operator, and Maj. Jennie Armstrong, U.S. Army public affairs officer. (Photo by Keisha Frith) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC---Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) Fort Liberty held a solemn Remembrance Ceremony on May 22, in their Tranquility Garden to honor and recognize the sacrifice and courage of three Soldiers who passed away over the previous year. The ceremony, held annually before Memorial Day, paid tribute to Staff Sgt. Jesse Gill, U.S. Army Reserve, wheeled vehicle mechanic, Sgt.1st Class Orrin Espana, U.S. Army unmanned aircraft systems operator, and Maj. Jennie Armstrong, U.S. Army public affairs officer.



The Tranquility Garden is a fitting location for the ceremony as it is home to rose bushes planted in memory of their fallen Soldiers.



Lt. Col. Leon Matthias, Commander, SRU, Fort Liberty addressed the gathering, acknowledging the dedication and unwavering commitment to duty of the fallen Soldiers. Matthias highlighted their bravery, selflessness, and passion for serving their nation a representation of the highest ideals of service in the U.S. Army. Together they served a total of forty years.



“In reflecting on the lives of these three Soldiers, we are reminded of the Army values that bind us together: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage,” said Matthias. “These are the principles they lived by, and these are the principles we must carry forward in their memory.”



Chaplain (Capt.) Monserrate Vergara Soto offered words of comfort, remembering the Soldiers as American patriots, brothers, and sisters in arms. Vergara Soto emphasized the importance of honoring their memory and finding solace in faith.



“While their physical presence is no longer with us, you have the gifts that they left within each one of you; these will remain,” said Vergara Soto.

“Remember that Staff Sgt. Gill was a highly motivated Soldier with a desire to be challenged. Remember that Sgt. 1st Class Espana excelled at any task to which he put his mind. Remember that Maj. Armstrong answered our nation’s call and served with honor throughout the global war on terrorism.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Jerome Shelton read the names of the fallen Soldiers, and a wreath-laying ceremony followed, symbolizing the nation's gratitude and respect for their service and sacrifice.



The ceremony served as a touching reminder of the values of duty, selfless service, and the unwavering commitment to freedom that these Soldiers embodied. Their legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those who serve and have served alongside them.