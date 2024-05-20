Fort Liberty and North Carolina kick off their summer safety programs with a joint awareness event

Photo By Brian Bird | Brian Hook, Fort Liberty Deputy Chief of Police, gives opening comments at the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Brian Bird | Brian Hook, Fort Liberty Deputy Chief of Police, gives opening comments at the Fort Liberty's Click It Or Ticket event. Fort Liberty and the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program joined forces to highlight safety as the post heads into the summer season. Fort Liberty Soldiers and their Families participated in a kickoff event at the Soldier Support Center. Fort Liberty’s 101 Critical Days of Summer highlights safety as Soldiers participate in summer activities. The North Carolina Click It Or Ticket campaign highlights additional enforcement through checkpoints and added troopers on the highways over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Courtesy photograph by Stephanie Williams-Glover. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC- Fort Liberty and the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program joined forces to highlight safety as we head into the summer season to Fort Liberty Soldiers and their Families. They organized a kickoff event at the Soldier Support Center, where exhibits from both Fort Liberty and the NCDOT emphasized properly using safety equipment such as seatbelts and the correct use of child seats.

Traditionally, the Memorial Day holiday marks the end of the school year and the unofficial beginning of summer, when many servicemembers travel to enjoy visits with their extended families and vacations. Fort Liberty’s 101 Critical Days of Summer highlights safety as Soldiers participate in summer activities.

Mark Ezzell, the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program Director, welcomed the North Carolina Click It Or Ticket campaign that highlights additional enforcement through checkpoints and added troopers on the highways over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Ezzell said in his opening comments, “Last year there were 32 people killed on Cumberland County roads. Of those, 19 were unbelted. That’s 60% of the total number. So, we can clearly do better.” The statewide percentage is less at 44%, Ezzell related this to the higher number of at-risk demographics, 18-35 year olds, in Cumberland County.

There were booths and various displays for Soldiers to participate, including the “BAT” mobile, a large bus that can be used at checkpoints to test for impaired driving.

For more information about the 101 Critical Days of Summer, reach out to the Fort Liberty Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) Prevention Team at (910)396-4100 or on their webpage at https://home.army.mil/liberty/my-fort/all-services/substance-abuse-prevention-team