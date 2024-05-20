Enhancing Soldier Proficiency: Addressing Inefficiencies in Army Training

Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | Cadets Hayle and Jesse Mayer, with Texas A&M Reserve Officers' Training Corps, take a...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | Cadets Hayle and Jesse Mayer, with Texas A&M Reserve Officers' Training Corps, take a moment for a picture during the Bullseye Pistol Match at the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia March 12-18. The annual, live fire training event is an annual competition hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit that tests Soldiers abilities on both their primary and secondary weapon systems. It is open to Army ROTC cadets and all Soldiers in the active duty, Army Reserve and National Guard, and is therefore commonly call the ‘All Army.’ (Photo by Michelle Lunato) see less | View Image Page

The United States Army has faced criticism in recent years regarding the inefficiency of its training programs and the inability of Soldiers to master essential tasks such as marksmanship. The Department of Defense (DOD) reported that the military faces significant challenges in protecting U.S. national security interests due to an overall lack of training, resulting in historically low readiness levels (GAO, 2017). The Army has made remarkable strides in providing soldiers with equipment, yet their potential for improved performance and quality is hindered by inadequate training (Aldridge & Mis, 2011). These deficiencies have sparked concerns about the overall effectiveness of Army training and the need for improvement. This white paper addresses the inefficiencies in training. It outlines a path towards enhancing Soldiers' proficiency by displaying the significance of understanding doctrine, adopting a deliberate training approach, and implementing methods to increase performance using marksmanship as a case in point.



Understanding Doctrine: The Key to Effective Training



Army Wide Concern: Insufficient Doctrinal Knowledge



Insufficient marksmanship training in the U.S. Army is an issue that requires immediate attention. The current standard, which only requires Soldiers to hit 57% of their targets, is not enough to guarantee individual proficiency and the success of military operations. The absence of proper training has led to a pervasive culture of inadequate marksmanship skills among military personnel. The statistics reveal that the U.S. military fired around 250,000 rounds for every insurgent killed during the global war on terrorism (Buncombe, 2012). While this number does not consider factors like weapon system, caliber, or employment method, it highlights that Soldiers cannot accurately hit their targets, and leaders lack the competence to use their assets efficiently.

The limited focus on marksmanship proficiency in Army units is a problem that senior leaders need to address. A recent evaluation of 838 Soldiers in March 2019 showed that only 7.6% of the tested population achieved at least 80% of the correct answers on a preliminary marksmanship evaluation, highlighting the need for comprehensive training in marksmanship fundamentals (Tashima, 2020). Proficiency in marksmanship is essential for Soldiers to use direct-fire weapons systems and engage the enemy effectively. Yet over 90% of the tested Soldiers could not pass even a basic marksmanship evaluation.



The Army Research Institute displayed that it is not uncommon for the Army Rifle Qualification to be the only marksmanship training that Soldiers receive (Dyer, 2016). Understanding the training requirements prior to live fire ranges is crucial for Soldiers to be proficient in their skills and for leaders to have the knowledge to improve the lethality of their formations. Live fire ranges may include instructional elements, but their primary purpose is to provide practical application, refinement, and validation of skills already learned through other forms of training.



One possible way to assess the correlation between marksmanship skills and other individual Soldiering skills is by examining the percentage of Soldiers who have earned the Expert Infantryman's Badge (EIB). This badge is awarded to Infantry Soldiers who can successfully perform various basic Soldiering tasks under testing conditions. However, over the past four years, only 21% of Soldiers who attempted to earn the EIB were successful, meaning that only one out of every five Soldiers can demonstrate mastery of these essential skills. Additionally, it is worth noting that the Expert Infantryman's Badge (EIB) is not the only badge awarded for demonstrating proficiency in basic skills. Another example is the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB). However, compared to the EIB, the ESB is awarded to an even smaller percentage of Soldiers, with only 10% of Soldiers earning this badge.



The Army must implement and adhere to more standardized training programs to address the gap in marksmanship knowledge, methodology, and instruction. Investing in training and development programs for Soldiers leads to improved performance in combat and increased mission success.



Comprehensive Marksmanship Training's Impact on ROTC Cadet Success



In a localized training program for a sample set of Cadets at Texas A&M University (TAMU), the implementation of the Improved Marksmanship Program resulted in an average increase of eleven points in their marksmanship scores. These positive results were then reflected in the performance of TAMU Cadets at the US Army Cadet Command (USACC) evaluations during Advanced Camp. Advanced camp is the mandatory 31-day training event and is pivotal for Military Science 3 (MS3) Cadets. Advanced Camp evaluates a Cadet's skills and leadership abilities. It plays a crucial role in determining their future career path in the military by determining their commissioning branch.



During Advanced Camp in 2022, the results of the marksmanship evaluation were concerning. Out of the 6,184 Cadets evaluated, only 4% shot "Expert," 30% "Sharpshooter," and 63% "Marksman." Additionally, 3% failed to meet the minimum standard of hitting twenty-three out of forty targets even after multiple attempts.



However, the results for the 105 Cadets from TAMU were more encouraging. A larger percentage of TAMU Cadets achieved higher proficiency levels, with 10% shooting "Expert," 47% "Sharpshooter," and 43% "Marksman." This success can be attributed to the rifle marksmanship training that the TAMU Cadets received. These results highlight the importance of comprehensive marksmanship training in producing more capable and effective Soldiers.



The success of the TAMU Cadets also demonstrates the impact of well-managed training and knowledgeable leaders. Providing Soldiers with instruction and guidance from leaders who possess a thorough understanding of marksmanship fundamentals is essential for closing the gap in marksmanship knowledge and raising the overall proficiency levels of Soldiers.



Shooting at the Sharpshooter level is a requirement for the prestigious Cadet Command RECONDO badge, which has similar testing criteria as the EIB or ESB. Earning the RECONDO Badge can impact a Cadet's ranking on the National Order of Merit List and their preferred branch. TAMU had the highest number of Cadets receiving the RECONDO badge in USACC, with thirty-four Cadets earning this achievement, compared to the following closest university with twenty-three Cadets. These results further emphasize the importance of proper marksmanship training and competent leadership in producing capable and effective Soldiers.



Improving Lethality: Knowledgeable Instructors



The Improved Marksmanship Program at TAMU faced several challenges during its implementation, including a lack of doctrinal knowledge about marksmanship, conflicting training philosophies, improper use of virtual training systems, and not fully maximizing instructional periods due to inadequate resourcing and a lack of sound training plans. Efficient training is a common issue in the Army, which often lacks a purposeful approach, as demonstrated by the instructor deficiencies seen in the marksmanship program at TAMU.



To address these challenges, TAMU's training team provided instructors with a thorough understanding of Army doctrine and effective instructional methods. A consistent training philosophy was established to eliminate conflicting methodologies, and virtual training systems were effectively utilized through usage training. This measured approach to training helped maximize instructional periods and resources, ensuring a sound training plan.



The program was designed to improve marksmanship skills and lethality among Cadets who had previously displayed a need for more proficiency in marksmanship. Despite resistance from some instructors who argued that marksmanship should not be a primary focus for Commissioned Officers, a consistent and doctrine-based training program was mandatory for all instructors to follow. This approach led to tangible results in improved marksmanship scores and increased morale and confidence among Cadets.



It is important to note that regardless of their duty position, all Junior Officers will be required to conduct marksmanship ranges for their Soldiers, making a thorough understanding of marksmanship imperative for their success. Correct training and knowledge of marksmanship fundamentals are essential to improve proficiency and the ability to perform their mission effectively. Every Officer, NCO, and Soldier will be assigned an M4 Carbine throughout their career, correctly understanding its limitations and usage critical to their survivability. By implementing a calculated training approach, the Army can ensure that its Soldiers receive the necessary training and knowledge to perform their duties effectively while maximizing instructional periods and resources.



Conclusion: The Importance of Marksmanship Training and Knowledgeable Leadership



The insufficient marksmanship training in the U.S. Army is a significant concern that demands immediate attention. The current training standard is inadequate, leading to a culture of mediocrity in marksmanship proficiency throughout the force. A sound training approach and knowledgeable leaders are essential to improving Soldiers' lethality and ensuring mission success. The Improved Marksmanship Program at TAMU provides a model for overcoming instructor challenges and improving marksmanship proficiency. The program results demonstrate the positive impact of doctrine-based training on the effectiveness and capability of Soldiers. The Army must invest in extensive training programs to improve marksmanship proficiency, enhance combat performance, and ensure military operations' success.



Deliberate Training approach



Marksmanship Training as a Management Tool



The revised marksmanship program offers more than just training in marksmanship skills. It serves as a platform for Cadets to develop their leadership, organizational, and training execution skills. The structured environment of the program provides an opportunity for Cadets to practice these skills, preparing them for their future roles as Officers in the U.S. Army.



The program emphasizes the need for continuous improvement and remedial training while identifying areas of weakness and implementing steps to address them. This methodology leads to overall performance increases and better preparation for the demands of a career in the military. Marksmanship training plays a role in developing future leaders in the Army and serves as a valuable tool for their success.



Technical Proficiency and Its Impact on Junior Officer Leadership



Effective use of equipment in combat requires Soldiers to understand its limitations and capabilities. This comprehension is especially important for Junior Officers who lack the experience and credibility of NCOs. For example, demonstrating technical proficiency in marksmanship enables Junior Officers to quickly gain the respect of their Soldiers and establish themselves as competent leaders. Focusing on marksmanship training demonstrates a commitment to enhancing capabilities and taking responsibilities seriously, fostering a positive and supportive environment within the unit. Junior Officers technically proficient in marksmanship have the confidence and knowledge to train and lead their Soldiers effectively.



Addressing the Challenges of Limited Time Availability in ROTC



The management of training in ROTC programs is challenged by limited time availability. Cadets must attend two hours of classroom instruction and lab each week, totaling four hours per week for military training. This tight schedule and other academic demands restrict individualized education and hands-on experience. Lab sessions, where individual skills training takes place, are hindered by high student-to-instructor ratios, reducing individual attention. Additional training opportunities are offered, but academic obligations may impact attendance. Cadets who do attend exhibit increased personal investment and improved performance. To effectively manage training in ROTC programs, leaders need to evaluate and improve training methods continuously. Incorporating technology-based solutions and flexible scheduling options can address limitations and enhance the student body's overall performance.



Building Skills through a Progressive Approach



The Improved Marksmanship Program prioritizes developing fundamental skills through dry fire exercises and supplementing that training with simulations and electronic training devices. As Cadets progress through their training and academic years, they take on the role of coaches to junior Cadets, demonstrating their comprehension through various assessments, including "teach backs," hands-on evaluations, and virtual and live fire qualifications. This approach emphasizes the importance of mastering the fundamentals while providing opportunities for real-world application and assessment of learned skills. The program's focus on developing the fundamental skills necessary for effective marksmanship, combined with opportunities for practical application and evaluation, provides Cadets with a well-rounded training experience that prepares them for success as military leaders.



MS1: Fostering a Strong Foundation for Marksmanship



MS1 Key Tasks

Maintain an M4 Series Rifle Carbine

Perform a Function Check on an M4-Series Carbine.

Load an M16-Series Rifle / M4-Series Carbine

Unload an M16-Series Rifle / M4-Series Carbine

Correct Malfunctions of an M4-Series Carbine

Zero an M4-Series Carbine

Engage Targets from the prone position



The MS1 curriculum is essential for the development of marksmanship skills in Cadets. It focuses on the technical aspects of weapon operation and shot process, as well as instruction based on doctrine, to provide a solid foundation. Regular testing assesses progress and reinforces adherence to doctrine. Cadets must take the curriculum seriously to build a solid basis for future marksmanship development.



The previous training on the M4 Carbine was insufficient, with Cadets unable to identify weapon components and their functions. To address this, the training was revised to include a discussion of each component and its role in the cycle of function and while covering common malfunctions. This hands-on approach provides practical education and ensures Cadets have the necessary skills and knowledge to use the weapon effectively.



Cadets are taught to have a suitable workspace for their weapons to maintain situational awareness and efficiently perform tasks. Mandatory drills (ANNEX 1-3) were created for practice in a dry fire environment to improve weapon manipulation skills. These drills are essential for the PMI process and must be consistently enforced. This approach has improved firearm handling and marksmanship abilities, as seen in live-fire exercises.



Understanding the shot process, including stable position, proper aim, and trigger control, are vital for accuracy and precision. Cadets must master these fundamentals, through dry fire exercises, to achieve high performance. The one-page marksmanship smart card (ANNEX 5) assists in this process by allowing Cadets to observe and correct each other and instructors to guide large groups effectively. The smart card promotes student ownership and reinforces fundamental skills.



MS2: Enhancing Fundamentals with Practice



MS2 Key Task

Maintain proficiency on tasks from MS1 year

Intro to barricade shooting positions

Known distance range out to 200M

Conduct qualification on EST or MMTS



The MS2 curriculum builds upon the foundation established in the MS1 year by incorporating practical application and leadership opportunities. The MS2s can implement their skills and instruct the MS1s, fostering their growth as leaders. The MS2s are assessed through a written exam at the beginning of the semester to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the material. Emphasizing instructional techniques through dry fires, simulation repetitions, and live fire exercises build confidence and refine the fundamental skills of the MS2s. Integrating the MS1 and MS2 programs at TAMU provides a unique opportunity for MS2s to develop their leadership abilities and mentorship skills.



MS2 Cadets receive instruction on engaging targets from barricades, both in the kneeling and standing positions. These positions are a requirement of the Army Rifle Qualification. Cadre closely monitor the Cadets to identify areas for improvement in their shot process. The MS2 year culminates with a virtual confirmation fire at a known-distance range (KD), allowing the Cadets to gauge their accuracy and shot placement out to three hundred meters. The emphasis on instructional techniques, repetition, and live fire experiences are essential in building confidence and developing the fundamental skills necessary for success.



MS3: Advanced Marksmanship through a Progressive Training Plan



MS3 Key Task

Maintain proficiency on tasks from MS2 year

Barricade shooting positions and drills

Correct a stoppage while firing from a barricade

Conduct qualification on EST or MMTS

Conduct live-fire qualification



As Cadets advance in their marksmanship training, they engage in a systematic approach to further develop their skills. Incorporating barricade positions into the dry fire drills (ANNEX 2-4) is a critical component of this approach as they provide Cadets with opportunities to practice shooting from behind cover and simulate real-life scenarios. These drills also enhance their ability to handle weapons under pressure. KD ranges are another aspect of their training where Cadets can refine their accuracy at set distances. Virtual qualification, through the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) and Engagements Skills Trainer (EST), is also an integral part of their training, as it identifies areas for improvement and evaluates marksmanship before attending Advance Camp.



The Army Rifle Qualification, as outlined in T.C. 3-20.40, rounds out the marksmanship training process. In this stage, Cadets demonstrate their marksmanship abilities through actual shooting exercises, preparing them for Advance Camp. A methodical approach to proficiency is essential to reinforcing their training. This includes proper training sessions, such as dry fire drills, focusing on positional changes, and magazine reloads enhancing marksmanship skills. The importance of conducting weapons training with care lies in ensuring that Cadets can competently use their weapons, adjust sights when necessary, and execute drills to standard. By emphasizing the fundamentals through mentoring and coaching instead of solely relying on the Cadre's assistance, Cadets can optimize their performance through individual practice, self-identification of flaws, and performance tracking.



Conclusion: A Deliberate Approach to Training



The TAMU marksmanship program serves as a tool for developing military leaders. Its conscious approach to training provides Cadets with the foundation they need to succeed in their future careers as Officers. The MS1, MS2, and MS3 curricula form the program's cornerstone, emphasizing the technical aspects of weapons handling, expert instruction, and consistent practice. Dry fire drills, smart cards, and virtual qualifications reinforce the training and allows Cadets to refine their skills. The program also addresses the challenges of limited time availability in ROTC programs and helps Junior Officers establish themselves as competent leaders. Through a progressive approach that emphasizes developing fundamental skills, practical application, and hands-on evaluations, the TAMU marksmanship program prepares Cadets for military leadership demands. This methodology provides a It is a tool in developing the next generation of military leaders in the United States Army.



Enhancing Performance: Strategies and Techniques for Improvement



Personalized Live Fire Range Instruction



TAMU implemented a unique approach to live fire ranges that emphasized individual performance and improvement. Unlike most military installations' range control guidance, which follows a standard one-to-five ratio of Cadre to Cadet, TAMU ensured maximum Cadre presence during live fire ranges. This increased ratio provided expert instruction to a smaller student population, enabling personalized attention, and freeing up the Cadre to work one-on-one with Cadets who need additional education.



Coaches or instructors observe Cadets during courses of fire, providing feedback and assisting in correcting shot process flaws. The Cadre analyzes the shot process to make required adjustments and improve performance. In contrast, organizations with a larger ratio of students to Cadre may make corrections at the zero targets rather than the firing line, leading to incorrect advice based on target analysis. All shooting should occur at the gun, as the coach needs to observe everything at the weapon, not the target. The target only needs to be seen to confirm what was observed at the gun.



An often-overlooked training opportunity is not allowing Cadets to demonstrate proficiency by "reading" their targets. Leaders or NCOs typically walk the target line, informing the shooter of necessary adjustments or perceived flaws instead of requiring the Cadet to demonstrate their understanding by explaining it to the Cadre. The Cadre should provide confirmation and input based on the Cadet's determined corrections. Although this may initially slow down the range process, it will benefit the individual by increasing their knowledge while reducing the time spent on this task in future ranges.



Improving Marksmanship with Rifle Qualification Drills



The drills created from the analysis of the Rifle Qualification play a significant role in achieving high marksmanship scores. These drills (ANNEX 2-4) address specific challenges faced during the qualification and provide personalized training to develop necessary skills and muscle memory.



The repeated practice of these drills under simulated high-stress conditions helps Soldiers perform efficiently and accurately during the qualification. The exercises also allow instructors to monitor progress and provide targeted feedback for improvement. Overall, the drills resulted in marked improvement in Cadets' qualification scores and need to be implemented into all rifle marksmanship training programs.



Confirming Zero at 300 Meters: The Importance of the K.D. Range in Army Training



The zeroing process in the Army requires a critical step: the confirmation of zero at three hundred meters. According to the Department of the Army, a 25-meter zero does not necessarily guarantee a hit, and the only way to ensure a 300-meter impact is to confirm a 300-meter zero at distance. This is done by firing five rounds at the 300-meter E-Type target, with the standard being four out of five hits. The E-Type target at three hundred meters is 6.5 MOA (19.5 inches) wide and 13 MOA (39 inches) tall. However, this method holds shooters to a low standard, as the weapon system can have a 3 MOA variation in accuracy with issued ammunition. This course of fire allows a wide range of acceptance due to a “hit” being scored anywhere on a large target with minimal feedback based on the accuracy of the shot placement.



Given these limitations, TAMU has determined that it would be more beneficial to use a KD range to confirm zero and conduct marksmanship training. Using the Combat EIC Target, the KD range provides direct feedback on the dispersion of rounds and the effect of shooting fundamentals on accuracy at a distance. To further enhance marksmanship training, TAMU conducts "walk backs" from 50-300-meters, allowing Cadets to see their exact holds at each meter line and how ballistics impact them.



Excellence in Competition (EIC) Boosts Cadet Marksmanship Skills



TAMU AROTC has held several rifle and pistol matches as part of the EIC program. EIC matches have generated increased interest among Cadets and have proven to be a motivator in improving marksmanship skills. The opportunity to compete against peers and receive a permanent award for marksmanship has inspired many Cadets to focus on mastering the fundamentals of shooting.



The EIC matches closely mimic the training already performed on a KD range and have improved Cadet’s marksmanship knowledge. The competition aspect of the EIC matches reinforces the idea that "competition drives excellence." Any program or Army unit can conduct EIC matches, offering a way to promote and assess marksmanship skills among Soldiers and Cadets.



Advantages of using Optics in ROTC Training



ROTC programs are not currently allocated optics for their training, despite the proven increase in proficiency from utilizing them during the Army Rifle Qualification at Advanced Camp. Iron sights, the current standard for ROTC training, result in slower target acquisition and limit situational awareness due to the requirement to align three objects and close one eye while shooting.



The use of optics offers quicker target acquisition, ease in aligning the sights, and direct feedback through dry fire drills, allowing for a more efficient and effective learning process. Failing to provide Cadet’s access to the same resources that have shown marked improvement in qualification scores is a missed opportunity to prepare the future leaders of the Army fully.



Electronic Training Aids: Improving Student Performance and Outcomes



Electronic training aids have had a positive impact on students' marksmanship skills and qualification scores. Virtual simulations have become increasingly popular as an effective training tool across the military, helping to improve training at all levels. From high-level Division Commanders using virtual aides to conduct war games to Infantry Privates receiving certification in firing Javelin missiles, these training aids have become valuable for enhancing training outcomes. By incorporating technology into training programs, instructors can provide more immersive and interactive experiences for their students, resulting in better learning outcomes and increased performance.



Enhancing Shooting Accuracy and Performance with the MantisX



The MantisX is an innovative training tool that boosts shooting accuracy and performance. This device, mounted on a firearm's Picatinny rail, uses Bluetooth and mobile integration to provide real-time feedback and analysis of shooting techniques during dry and live fire exercises. The MantisX surpasses traditional training methods like the "dime and washer" drill by providing an in-depth barrel movement and trigger squeeze analysis.



The MantisX offers customizable modes and drills to help improve specific shooting skills. Its real-time feedback and analysis help shooters and instructors identify areas for improvement and track progress. An intuitive and easy-to-read format makes it accessible to all shooter levels, even those with limited marksmanship knowledge. This device is an effective tool for tailoring training programs to individual needs.



The MantisX provides an effective training solution using advanced technology to improve shooting accuracy and performance. Whether dry or live fire, it is a valuable tool for shooters and instructors.



Key Benefits of the MMTS System for Small Arms Training



The MMTS is a commercial off the shelf system that offers a wide-ranging approach to small arms training focusing on performance improvement. The system provides a safe, realistic, and cost-effective training environment using DOD marksmanship courses and the ability to conduct standard periods of fire. The MMTS costs $80,000, can be funded by the individual ROTC programs University, and eliminates the need for physical ammunition and targets. The immediate feedback provided makes it a cost-effective alternative to traditional live-fire ranges. The MMTS is similar to the EST seen across nearly every Army installation; however, it is portable and tether-less. The portability allows for rapid transfer between classrooms or training areas. The versatility and ease of moving the MMTS are essential in the ROTC environment, where training real estate is often overbooked or confined.



One of the key benefits of the MMTS system is its immediate feedback to students, allowing them to identify and correct marksmanship errors in a controlled environment quickly. This leads to a more efficient and precise training process, quickly improving Cadets’ skills.



The MMTS provides instructors with detailed performance data to track student progress, aiding in informed decision-making about training and development. Beyond this, the system enables more effective implementation of performance improvement methodologies. By analyzing the performance data, instructors can pinpoint areas for improvement and customize training programs. By targeting training and monitoring progress in real-time, instructors can continuously improve their training methods and make informed decisions.



Conclusion: Increasing Performance with Innovative Training Methods



In conclusion, the implementation of innovative methods in marksmanship training has resulted in significant improvement. These methods include personalized live fire range instruction, dry fire drills, KD ranges, EIC matches, and virtual simulations. Combining individualized attention, hands-on learning experiences, and electronic training aids has proven to be a practical approach to mastering shooting fundamentals. Utilizing optics would further enhance performance and prepare Cadets to excel in their future roles as Army leaders.



Conclusion: Increasing Lethality through Effective Training



The inadequate marksmanship training in the U.S. Army is a concern that has prompted the need to improve Army training programs. This paper highlights the importance of understanding doctrine, adopting a training approach, and implementing methods to increase performance, with marksmanship as a case in point. The Improved Marksmanship Program at TAMU serves as a comprehensive tool for enhancing marksmanship proficiency and is a model for overcoming the challenges faced by the Army. The program emphasizes the development of fundamental skills, practical application, and hands-on evaluations and prepares Cadets for military leadership demands. The Army must invest in extensive training programs incorporating innovative methods to improve proficiency, enhance combat performance, and ensure mission success. In summary, it is imperative to use a planned approach to marksmanship training with live fires serving to refine and certify skills learned. Investing in training programs will equip the next generation of military leaders with the abilities they need to succeed.



