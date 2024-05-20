The Corps reminds everyone to practice water safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, wants to remind everyone about the importance of practicing safe, responsible and thoughtful activities in and around the water Memorial Day weekend.

Tragically, too many people die each year in water-related accidents. People of all ages are encouraged to practice water safety this weekend and throughout the entire year. Before entering or being around the water, keep these five things in mind because they could save your life or the life of someone you care about:

 Expect the unexpected – Accidents can happen within seconds so be prepared;

 Wear a life jacket – Wearing a life jacket will help you survive an unexpected fall into the water. It can also save your life if you become exhausted due to fatigue, waves or current;

 Know your swimming abilities – Be aware that swimming in lakes and rivers is different from swimming in a pool, and your swimming ability decreases with age;

 Alcohol and water are a deadly combination – Alcohol induces an inner ear condition known as caloric labyrinthitis that can lead to disorientation when underwater; and

 Understand boater’s hypnosis – It is a condition brought on by the effects of sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion experienced during a day of boating. Boater’s hypnosis can slow your reaction time almost as much as if you were intoxicated. Adding alcohol to this condition intensifies the effects.

If you plan to go boating on the Mississippi River, please be patient near our locks and dams. River traffic increases during the weekend and our staff are working as fast as safety permits. Please also remember the priority of lockage: 1) U.S. government vessels, 2) commercial passenger vessels, 3) commercial navigation tows and then recreational vessels. Finally, please avoid the restricted areas near our locks and dams. The area 600 feet upstream and 150 feet down stream of these structures is extremely dangerous. For more information about safely boating through a lock and dam, go here: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Portals/57/docs/Public%20Affairs/Brochure/Navigation/Locking_Through_Safely_Handout_9-2018.pdf.



