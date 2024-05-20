Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer, the commanding general of 2d Marine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer, the commanding general of 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (2d MEB), received honors from Marines, Sailors, and family members with 2d MEB and II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) during the 2d MEB change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 16, 2024. The role of 2d MEB’s commanding general is to provide a scalable, standing, joint-capable, deployment-ready headquarters element to support II MEF operations abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Seal) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJUENE, N.C. - Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy relinquished command of 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (2d MEB), II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), to Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer during a change of command ceremony at the Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 16, 2024.



The 2d MEB Command Element provides a Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF)/Joint Task Force (JTF)-capable headquarters that can rapidly deploy, and when directed, composite with naval and land-based forward-deployed or rapidly deployable forces. This allows them to form a MAGTF or the core element of a JTF headquarters in order to fulfill geographic combatant commander operational requirements.



Priddy assumed his duty as the Commanding General of 2d MEB and the Deputy Commanding General of II MEF in June 2022. Following the relinquishing of command, Priddy will serve as the chief of staff of Naval and Support Striking Forces NATO headquartered in Oeiras, Portugal.



During the ceremony, Priddy thanked all in attendance and addressed Marines and sailors of 2d MEB he worked alongside.



“I firmly believe having Marines from II MEF forward-deployed into Europe positions this MEF to respond to a crisis,” said Priddy. “We’re there to be there when someone else is not ready, and this team (2d MEB) has done it again and again... I appreciate everything everyone does here every day, and what you do for us and our families.”



Meyer, the new commanding general of 2d MEB, is a native of North Carolina and has had a distinguished career. Following graduation from The Basic School and Infantry Officer Course, Meyer was designated a Naval Aviator in August of 2000. His deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom I, II and IV, and Operation Enduring Freedom. He later served as the USMC Military Aide to the President of the United States, under the Obama Administration. Meyer’s assignments have included serving as the commanding officer of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and as the I MEF Chief of Staff.



Meyer arrived at II MEF in 2024, and upon his promotion to brigadier general, he assumed command of the 2d MEB, as well as serving as the II MEF Deputy Commanding General. His first remarks as the commanding general of 2d MEB expressed his eagerness to serve with the unit.



“This family (2d MEB), everybody that I know, that I don’t know and that I'm going to get to know, are what it takes to do our job” said Meyer. “I promise you I'm going to give you everything I have. Thank you so much, I'm ready to get to work.”