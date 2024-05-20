African Lion 2024 starts in Senegal

Photo By Maj. Richard Dickson | U.S., Senegal and Netherland armed forces members prepare to raise their national...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Richard Dickson | U.S., Senegal and Netherland armed forces members prepare to raise their national flags to commemorate the opening ceremonies for Africa Lion 2024 (AL24) in Dodji, Senegal, May 20, 2024. The AL24 exercise is a part of our sustained engagement with our African partners, aiming to prevent conflict while simultaneously ensuring that the U.S. military and our partners are prepared to respond to any crisis. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Richard Dickson) see less | View Image Page

DODJI, Senegal —African Lion 2024 (AL24) has officially started in Senegal. The Senegal portion of the exercise began on May 20 and will run through May 31.



2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual, combined, joint exercise, African Lion. The exercise began on April 19 and will continue to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 nations and contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 focuses on enhancing readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces.



An array of U.S. military units along with the Royal Netherlands Army will partner with Senegal Armed Forces to execute the many planned activities of this exercise, highlighting the growing scope of global military partnerships.



Key activities include a combined field training exercise led by the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, medical training provided by Marine Forces Reserve Europe and Africa and a complex staff exercise directed by the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade.



"The start of African Lion 2024 marks a pivotal moment in our continued commitment to strengthening military cooperation and ensuring regional stability," stated Col. Matt Greene, senior responsible officer for AL24 Senegal. "The expertise and collective efforts showcased here will undoubtedly advance our strategic objectives and operational readiness."



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF serves as a dedicated headquarters under U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa, coordinating Army activities across Africa to provide scalable crisis response options.



For further details on SETAF-AF's activities, please visit www.setaf-africa.army.mil.