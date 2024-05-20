Community collaboration transforms support for sexual assault survivors

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (May 20, 2024) --- There is a community of caretakers in Lawton and Fort Sill that have made it their goal to ensure sexual assault survivors receive the care they need. Their enduring efforts have resulted in the new Help Advocacy Center located in Lawton.



"Our center ensures that survivors receive the best possible care in a compassionate and respectful environment," said Ashley Chapman, Marie Detty sexual assault coordinator.



The collaboration between Marie Detty's New Directions, Fort Sill's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program, and other community partners has worked to resolve several issues related to supporting sexual assault survivors.



Leslie Watts, Fort Sill SHARP program manager, explained how survivors had to travel an hour away prior to the center’s opening.



"Before the Help Advocacy Center, victims were directed to centers in Wichita Falls [Texas] and Norman [Oklahoma]," said Watts. "Now, with a community-based Help Advocacy Center, we can ensure more accessible and immediate care."



The group efforts have also resulted in an increase in the number of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) nurses. Before there was only one SANE in the area to handle cases and now there are four SANE nurses who volunteer their time to provide post-assault examination services.



Equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, the SANEs give forensic exams while prioritizing victim privacy and comfort. SANEs are registered nurses with specialized training to collect medical evidence and perform exams in a sensitive, non-threatening way. They are highly educated in handling sexual assault cases, which allows them to provide comprehensive care, including information about treatment for possible diseases and pregnancy. The center also has separate waiting areas for victims and law enforcement to ensure confidentiality during exams.



The Help Advocacy Center streamlined how to get care with a single hotline number (580-357-2500) and an on-call schedule for SANE nurses, ensuring that victims receive immediate and consistent care.



"The system reduces the number of times a victim has to recount their experience, ensuring a quick response from both SANE nurses and advocates,” Chapman said.



Watts emphasized the importance of the collaboration between Fort Sill and the Help Advocacy Center. This partnership includes coordinated efforts in advocacy, donations, and training, ensuring that both military and civilian communities receive the best possible care.



"Our primary responsibility is to the military community, but we also serve the broader community," Watts said.



Historically, Fort Sill relied on its hospital for forensic examinations, but the establishment of the Help Advocacy Center has greatly improved accessibility and immediacy of care for victims.



This method not only minimizes the trauma of repeated storytelling but also guarantees a prompt and compassionate response, reinforcing the center's commitment to providing a secure and supportive environment for survivors.



The partnership between Fort Sill and the Help Advocacy Center extends beyond just providing services. Fort Sill SHARP has supported the center with donations and joint efforts in advocacy services.



"SHARP provides a backup hotline system to ensure continuous advocacy support," Watts said.



Efforts are also underway to recruit and train additional forensic nurses, with collaboration from nursing programs at local universities to enhance the center's capacity and ensure a consistent level of care for all victims.



Watts said the Help Advocacy Center exemplifies a model of comprehensive care and support for sexual assault survivors. Its collaborative efforts with Fort Sill and other community partners highlight a shared commitment to addressing and preventing sexual violence, providing a crucial lifeline for survivors in their time of need.



"This is an area that a lot of people in our community at Fort Sill can help with," Watts said.



She encourages individuals to volunteer as victim advocates at Lawton’s New Directions, noting the experience could provide valuable hours and skills applicable to SHARP or Family Advocacy program roles. Interested individuals can inquire at New Directions or the SHARP office to learn more about how they can contribute to supporting victims and enhancing the community's response to sexual violence.

