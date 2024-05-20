Rock Solid Project Completed

Photo By Kelcy Hanson | An aerial view of the Starved Rock Breakwater Project where riprap was placed along...... read more read more Photo By Kelcy Hanson | An aerial view of the Starved Rock Breakwater Project where riprap was placed along the northern edge of the former Delbridge Island with the structure measuring approximately 6,100 feet long. see less | View Image Page

The inaugural Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program ecosystem construction initiative within the Rock Island District has been successfully concluded, surpassing the projected October deadline by five months. The $6.8 million breakwater project will safeguard Delbridge Island near Starved Rock State Park on the Illinois Waterway.



Delbridge Island, owned and managed by the state of Illinois as part of Stared Rock State Park, spans approximately 60-80 acres of submerged aquatic vegetation. The project’s objective was to enhance the quality of resting and feeding habitats for migratory waterfowl while also improving spawning and nursery grounds for native fish species in the vicinity.



“The project went really smooth,” said Travis Anderson, Rock Island District Construction Control Representative. “The means and methods used by the contractor helped aid the process and make it faster.”



Initially, the plan involved dredging the entire project area and subsequently backfilling it with varying levels of riprap. However, operational adjustments were made during the course of the project. Dredging was initiated at the outset, and riprap was filled in progressively. This alteration proved to be both cost-effective and efficient in terms of time.



The project spanned a little over a mile in length to shield Delbridge Island, requiring the importation of over 51,000 tons of rock.

Anderson stated, “This is by far one of the best contracts we have had.” Commencing in early February, the project concluded ahead of schedule on May 1.