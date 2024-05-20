JB Charleston welcomes home Airmen from first AFFORGEN XAB deployment

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston celebrated the return of its Airmen from the inaugural Air Force Force Generation Expeditionary Air Base deployment, also known as AFFORGEN XAB.



Recently, JB Charleston welcomed back 250 Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, who played integral roles in the success of the new Air Force deployment model.



Their contributions were pivotal as they served as the command-and-control and establishment force elements for the XAB.



“This is a historic moment for the Air Force and Joint Base Charleston,” said Col. Adeleke Ekundayo, 628th Mission Support Group commander and XAB commander. “It is the first time we have deployed as a team and returned as a team under the new AFFORGEN model.”



AFFORGEN represents a transformative shift in Air Force readiness and deployment, operating on a 24-month cycle: reset, prepare, certify, deploy. This cycle enhances predictability for commanders and bolsters Airmen's preparedness for future conflicts. Airmen undergo thorough training in advance, ensuring smooth transitions, skill enhancement, and readiness for action.



At the heart of the deployment, JB Charleston Airmen served as the central hub overseeing and managing the operations of the XAB. Additionally, JB Charleston was instrumental in establishing all essential elements for the base's functionality, from facilities to personnel, ensuring operational readiness and effectiveness.



In celebrating the return of these dedicated Airmen and their crucial role in advancing the AFFORGEN deployment model, JB Charleston underscores the Air Force's commitment to readiness and adaptability in an ever-evolving global landscape.



“It has been more than 20 years since the Air Force has changed the way it presents and generates forces,” Ekundayo said. “This first AFFORGEN deployment is a step toward creating a capable and sustainable force for the future warfighting mission.”

