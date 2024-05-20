Navy Awards Two Government of Japan Funded Contracts Totaling $122 Million for Work at Marine Corps Installation on Guam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded two firm-fixed price task order Government of Japan (GOJ) funded contracts totaling $122 million for work at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) on Guam.



Both contracts support the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the GOJ as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan. “We’re pleased to have reached these significant project milestones,” said Florence Ching, director of NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office. “When both projects are completed, these two facilities will be an important part of MCBCB, providing essential capabilities for Marine Corps personnel and operations.”



The first contract, valued at $78,432,217, was awarded on April 10 to Hensel Phelps Shimizu JV of Greeley, Colorado for the construction of a new single-story corrosion repair facility at MCBCB. This facility will feature reinforced concrete walls, flooring, foundations, and roofing, and will include comprehensive fire protection, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, and telecom systems designed to withstand Guam’s earthquake and environmental conditions. The construction will also meet the unified facilities criteria, incorporating anti-terrorism/force protection requirements. The expected completion date is October 2026.



The second contract, worth $44,265,264.00, was issued on May 2 to Caddell-Nan a Joint Venture of Montgomery, Alabama, for the construction of a two-story education center at MCBCB. The work is aimed at providing primary education and family services to active-duty Marines and their families stationed in Guam. The facility's design

includes an academic instruction facility, family service center, library, education services office, common areas, and incidental related work. The expected completion date is May 2026.



"It's truly remarkable to witness the steady progress of construction milestones throughout the installation," remarked Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer of MCBCB. "These projects hold the promise of not only enhancing capabilities for our warfighters upon completion but also fostering enduring benefits for our community through construction efforts and the creation of permanent job opportunities."

