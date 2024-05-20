Ceremony held for change of command of NMRTC CL, change of directorship of NMCCL

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) hosted a Change of Command and Directorship ceremony on May 21, 2024, at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The ceremony is a formal tradition symbolizing the transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one officer to another.



United States Navy Captain Anja Dabelić, who most recently served as the Commanding Officer at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Charleston and Director of Naval Health Clinic Charleston, relieved Captain Kevin J. Brown as director of NMCCL and commander of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune (NMRTC CL).



Rear Adm. Darin Via, Surgeon General of the Navy and Chief of Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, presided over the ceremony. In addition to welcoming Dabelić to her new role, Via praised Brown for his leadership throughout his tour at NMCCL.



“It’s a semi-sweet occasion as Camp Lejeune bids farewell to an esteemed leader while also extending a warm welcome to a new commanding officer taking the helm. Rear Admiral (select) Kevin Brown’s dedication and leadership at Camp Lejeune over the past two years has been exemplary. He has fostered a culture of excellence in patient care, innovation, and support for our active-duty service members, their families, and retirees.”



Brown was frocked by Adm. Via during the ceremony to Rear Admiral Lower Half and will assume the position of Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic in the near future.



Upon assuming command, Dabelić thanked Brown for his insightful leadership. As the first female commander and director, Dabelić voiced her desire to build on the foundation formed by inspirational female leadership on Camp Lejeune and in the military over the years.



“Their perseverance, resilience, and unwavering dedication have made it possible for me to stand before you as the first female Commanding Officer of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. I accept the weight of this distinction with gratitude and a firm resolve to make the most of this opportunity,” said Dabelić. “Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is not just a hospital; we are a beacon of hope, a sanctuary of healing, and a symbol of the Military Health System's unwavering commitment to the well-being of those who serve and their loved ones.”



NMCCL celebrates more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Attached to the medical center is NMRTC CL, the readiness platform for active-duty Navy Medicine personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 14:57 Story ID: 471896 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ceremony held for change of command of NMRTC CL, change of directorship of NMCCL, by Christopher Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.