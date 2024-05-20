Six women make up elite, small cadre of ALS instructors

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | KAPAUN AIR STATION, Germany – The first ever all-female instructor team for Ramstein...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | KAPAUN AIR STATION, Germany – The first ever all-female instructor team for Ramstein Airman Leadership School poses for a photo, May 16, 2024 at Kapaun Air Station, Germany. ALS is an entry level leadership enhancement course, and the first level of Professional Military Education designed to prepare Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility, and provide a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow) see less | View Image Page

KAPAUN AIR STATION, Germany – For the first time ever, the Ramstein Airman Leadership School hosted Class 24-5, which was led by an all-female instructor team at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, from April 15, 2024 to May 16, 2024.



The team included six noncommissioned officers from both Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy and ALS, and one U.S. Army member from the 7th Army NCO Academy at Grafenwoehr, Germany.



“There is a unique blend of personalities and strong sense of unity at the Ramstein Airman Leadership School,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenda Gallo, Kisling NCOA instructor. “This dynamic fosters a supportive and empowering learning environment for students and the collaborative atmosphere reinforced my confidence as a leader and commitment to fostering an inclusive work space where everyone has a valuable contribution.”



Fifty-four students graduated, five of whom were recognized as distinguished graduates, and two members received academic achievement awards. Their combined efforts were lauded at their graduation ceremony by the previous 86th Airlift Wing commander as one of the best classes to pass through the schoolhouse.



“Seeing strong, capable female role models at this level of PME can inspire and motivate our Airmen, reinforcing the importance of diversity in our military leadership,” Gallo added. “I learned so much from each of their diverse experiences and am proud to have pushed this class with these ladies as my teammates.”



ALS is the first level of Professional Military Education enlisted Airmen experience. It is designed to be an entry level leadership enhancement course to prepare Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by reinforcing their ability to lead, follow and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces.