United in Remembrance: The 5K Event Honoring American Heroes

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The weekend before All American Week, at Hedrick Stadium, a sea of boots was on display as part of the Run, Honor, Remember 5K, honoring American Service Members who have died in the last 23 years, including the five heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Jordan this year; May 18, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - The weekend before All American Week, at Hedrick Stadium, a sea of boots was on display as part of the Run, Honor, Remember 5K, honoring American Service Members who have died in the last 23 years, including the five heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Jordan this year.



“Unfortunately, we added more Service Members who lost their lives this January while in the country of Jordan,” said Survivor Outreach Services Program Manager Charlotte Watson. “It’s important to know that even though we are not currently in conflict, our Soldiers are still serving and doing their jobs in protecting our country but still losing their lives while their families are left here.”



There were over 7,500 boots in honor of Service Members from all branches of the armed forces who died in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks or as a result of other conflicts or personal hardships. Before the ceremony on Saturday, volunteers affixed identifying tags to the boots on Friday that included the names, dates of death, photos, and locations of the Service Members.



“I come to this display every year to see my late husband’s boot and photo, 1st Sgt. Russel Ryan Bell, among the sea of boots,” said Gold Star Family Member Latoya Bell. “This is an opportunity not to feel alone and visit other families who have loved ones displayed on the field.”



Commemorating the lives of Service Members and their Families who have been negatively impacted by 9/11, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as other private struggles like home health issues or suicide, the memorial event started at Fort Bragg in 2014 with the help of a Gold Star mother.



“Their sacrifices and stories are not forgotten,” said Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox. On your run, find someone who is carrying a name to remember and hear the story of the fallen hero so you, too, can share their story and honor them and the sacrifice that was made.”



People remembered the emotional symbol representing our Service Members' sacrifices to protect our freedoms. This symbol poignantly reminds us of the immense personal and physical toll undertaken by those who serve in the military. It embodies the courage, pain, and loss endured by individuals committed to defending democratic values and freedoms cherished by our society. The sea of boots display powerfully honors our servicemen and women's bravery and resilience, who daily confront unimaginable challenges and dangers to preserve our way of life.



Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and Survivor Outreach Service office organized the boot-laying memorial display, honoring fallen service members at the center of the run to remember the sacrifices of fallen Soldiers as runners passed the field.



“Thank you for coming out to honor the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice and for the families who are here to remember their loved ones,” said Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Director Jen Hodges. We honor you; we support, love, and appreciate you.”