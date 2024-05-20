Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon

    ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon

    Photo By Senior Airman Taryn Onyon | Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes (center) is pictured with attendees of the...... read more read more

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va – Athena leads from various major commands
    throughout the Air Force came together to discuss their organizations and collaborate on
    charters, workflows and lines of efforts during the first Athena Parthenon here, May 1.
    Athena programs—named after the Greek Goddess of war—aim to identify, assess and remedy
    women- and family-centric issues affecting Airmen’s readiness and ability to carry out the
    mission.
    ACC’s Sword Athena was the first to be established after retired Gen. Mike Holmes, former
    commander of ACC, charged Airmen with establishing a women’s symposium within the
    command in 2019. Using ACC’s Weapons and Tactics Conference model, Airmen created Sword
    Athena to bring critical requirements directly to decision makers for staff action. 
    “I’m incredibly proud of the efforts put forth by everyone involved,” said Holmes. “The guiding
    genius of Sword Athena was women sitting in a room trying to figure out how to impact
    dinosaurs like me. I’m really glad to hear about the widespread adoption of the Sword Athena
    initiative across multiple commands and venues. Its commendable that individuals are coming
    together to share information and collaborate.”
    Following the introduction of ACC’s Sword Athena, other MAJCOM Athenas formed, such as
    Reach Athena for Air Mobility Command, Dagger Athena for Air Force Special Operations
    Command, Torch Athena for Air Education and Training Command and ARC Athena for Air
    Reserve Command.

    While Sword Athena focuses on generating policy change that directly affects readiness, Reach
    Athena hosts a quarterly podcast highlighting female Airmen and family-centric stories, and
    Torch Athena will focus on empowerment through education. ARC Athena was established in
    2023 to focus on issues that specifically affect female service members belonging to the Air
    National Guard and Reserve.
    “Not all MAJCOMs have a fully fleshed-out Athena program, so the goal [Athena Parthenon]
    was to get different leads together to provide mentorship for the newer Athenas,” said Maj.
    Sharon Arana, ACC Sword Athena Lead. “We also wanted Ms. Kristine Billings, the Department
    of the Air Force manager, with us to talk through training and applications that we can use to
    help the Athenas perform barrier analysis.”
    The DAF Women’s Initiative Team, established in 2008, is one of seven Barrier Analysis
    Working Groups, which has been driving much of the recent positive change, including updated
    hair standards for women, normalizing support for nursing mothers in the workplace, improved
    in-flight bladder relief devices for women flyers, and many more.
    “The Athena model has been incredibly successful and we need to work together to ensure it is
    scalable and enduring,” said Arana. “We are looking to continually professionalize the Athena
    model across all MAJCOMs and talking through the differences between our organizations will
    help future Athenas.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 13:15
    Story ID: 471885
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon
    ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon
    ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon
    ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon
    ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon
    ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Sword Athena
    Torch Athena
    ARC Athena
    Dagger Athena
    Reach Athena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT