ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va – Athena leads from various major commands

throughout the Air Force came together to discuss their organizations and collaborate on

charters, workflows and lines of efforts during the first Athena Parthenon here, May 1.

Athena programs—named after the Greek Goddess of war—aim to identify, assess and remedy

women- and family-centric issues affecting Airmen’s readiness and ability to carry out the

mission.

ACC’s Sword Athena was the first to be established after retired Gen. Mike Holmes, former

commander of ACC, charged Airmen with establishing a women’s symposium within the

command in 2019. Using ACC’s Weapons and Tactics Conference model, Airmen created Sword

Athena to bring critical requirements directly to decision makers for staff action.

“I’m incredibly proud of the efforts put forth by everyone involved,” said Holmes. “The guiding

genius of Sword Athena was women sitting in a room trying to figure out how to impact

dinosaurs like me. I’m really glad to hear about the widespread adoption of the Sword Athena

initiative across multiple commands and venues. Its commendable that individuals are coming

together to share information and collaborate.”

Following the introduction of ACC’s Sword Athena, other MAJCOM Athenas formed, such as

Reach Athena for Air Mobility Command, Dagger Athena for Air Force Special Operations

Command, Torch Athena for Air Education and Training Command and ARC Athena for Air

Reserve Command.



While Sword Athena focuses on generating policy change that directly affects readiness, Reach

Athena hosts a quarterly podcast highlighting female Airmen and family-centric stories, and

Torch Athena will focus on empowerment through education. ARC Athena was established in

2023 to focus on issues that specifically affect female service members belonging to the Air

National Guard and Reserve.

“Not all MAJCOMs have a fully fleshed-out Athena program, so the goal [Athena Parthenon]

was to get different leads together to provide mentorship for the newer Athenas,” said Maj.

Sharon Arana, ACC Sword Athena Lead. “We also wanted Ms. Kristine Billings, the Department

of the Air Force manager, with us to talk through training and applications that we can use to

help the Athenas perform barrier analysis.”

The DAF Women’s Initiative Team, established in 2008, is one of seven Barrier Analysis

Working Groups, which has been driving much of the recent positive change, including updated

hair standards for women, normalizing support for nursing mothers in the workplace, improved

in-flight bladder relief devices for women flyers, and many more.

“The Athena model has been incredibly successful and we need to work together to ensure it is

scalable and enduring,” said Arana. “We are looking to continually professionalize the Athena

model across all MAJCOMs and talking through the differences between our organizations will

help future Athenas.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 13:15 Story ID: 471885 Location: VA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC hosts first Athena Parthenon, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.