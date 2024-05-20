Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps releases water from Lac qui Parle Dam to assess conditions

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will maintain higher than normal flows at Lac qui Parle Dam, near Watson, Minnesota, to assess conditions from high water a few years ago.

    This action is a minor deviation from the Lac qui Parle water control manual and will lower the reservoir from 938 feet to 934 feet. This action has been coordinated with several stakeholders in the community.

    The Lac qui Parle dam is located in the headwaters of the Minnesota River and is part of the Lac qui Parle project, which consists of the Lac qui Parle dam, Marsh Lake Dam and the associated reservoirs. The Lac qui Parle project was authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1936.

    The Corps of Engineers urges everyone to use extreme caution near the high waters. Please avoid any unnecessary activities near high waters and remember to always wear a life jacket while on the water. Also, please avoid driving through flood waters as the road conditions and currents may be worse than they appear.

