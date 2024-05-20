US vs UK Military Personnel Compete in Flag Football Game Hosted by New York Jets

Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez | Members of the United Kingdom Armed Forces and United States Visiting Forces football...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez | Members of the United Kingdom Armed Forces and United States Visiting Forces football teams gather for a photo after a game at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024. The flag football game strengthened partnership and mutual respect between the two participating nations, as the UKAF team embraced an American cultural pastime, reciprocating the many Americans living in the U.K. who immerse themselves in British culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England — U.S. Airmen from RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell competed in a flag football game against members of the Royal Armed Forces, hosted by the New York Jets, on May 17, 2024 at RAF Lakenheath.



The flag football game marked the first annual U.S. vs. UK Armed Forces match and served as the kickoff for the Jets' 2024 Salute to Service campaign aimed to honor military service and sacrifice, empower service members and veterans, and foster connections within the military community.



Since 2013, the Jets have sponsored multi-service flag football games on bases in Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Japan, Kuwait, Djibouti, Germany, and the U.S.



Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, thanked everyone who participated and emphasized the event's role in fostering military-to-military engagement and strengthening relations through a cultural exchange.



“I would like to thank the National Football League, the New York Jets, and others who pitched in and made this event possible,” Campo said.



Special guests, including former Jets players Erik Coleman and Royal Army Medical Corps Brig. Gen. Toby Rowland, Head of the Defense Medical Academy, engaged with the troops and supported the teams during the game.



“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you’re doing over here, and we'd like to make a presentation to all of you and to Campo if you would accept it on their behalf,” said Rowland, Head of the Defense Medical Academy.



The Jets and the Armed Forces Flag Football Association awarded the contest winner a championship belt, along with jerseys for both teams’ players, game balls, and flags.