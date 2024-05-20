Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US vs UK Military Personnel Compete in Flag Football Game Hosted by New York Jets

    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez | Members of the United Kingdom Armed Forces and United States Visiting Forces football...... read more read more

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.21.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England — U.S. Airmen from RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell competed in a flag football game against members of the Royal Armed Forces, hosted by the New York Jets, on May 17, 2024 at RAF Lakenheath.

    The flag football game marked the first annual U.S. vs. UK Armed Forces match and served as the kickoff for the Jets' 2024 Salute to Service campaign aimed to honor military service and sacrifice, empower service members and veterans, and foster connections within the military community.

    Since 2013, the Jets have sponsored multi-service flag football games on bases in Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Japan, Kuwait, Djibouti, Germany, and the U.S.

    Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, thanked everyone who participated and emphasized the event's role in fostering military-to-military engagement and strengthening relations through a cultural exchange.

    “I would like to thank the National Football League, the New York Jets, and others who pitched in and made this event possible,” Campo said.

    Special guests, including former Jets players Erik Coleman and Royal Army Medical Corps Brig. Gen. Toby Rowland, Head of the Defense Medical Academy, engaged with the troops and supported the teams during the game.

    “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you’re doing over here, and we'd like to make a presentation to all of you and to Campo if you would accept it on their behalf,” said Rowland, Head of the Defense Medical Academy.

    The Jets and the Armed Forces Flag Football Association awarded the contest winner a championship belt, along with jerseys for both teams’ players, game balls, and flags.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 11:51
    Story ID: 471867
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US vs UK Military Personnel Compete in Flag Football Game Hosted by New York Jets, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024
    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    RAF
    USAF
    Liberty Wing
    48FW
    UKAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT