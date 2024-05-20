Fort Johnson becomes first installation to host virtual naturalization

FORT JOHNSON, La. — In a room filled to capacity, Fort Johnson’s Army Community Service hosted the first Army Virtual Naturalization Ceremony May 13 at the Warrior Center. Eight Soldiers took their oath of Allegiance to become American citizens as installation leadership, their fellow Soldiers and Family members attended the event held at the Warrior Center.

Anthony Wormser, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services supervisor, New Orleans, thanked Fort Johnson for all its hard work and for partnering with them to make the naturalization ceremony a reality.

“This is our first endeavor in the virtual naturalization process and Fort Johnson is a trailblazer for making this happen,” Wormser said.

He mentioned similar ceremonies were in the works at other military installations, but Fort Johnson was the first.

Wormser also offered congratulations to the Soldiers who would soon become U.S. citizens.

“This is a big day for you and your Families. I think it’s even more special because you made huge sacrifices for our country before you were citizens. Thank you for your service. We couldn’t be happier that you will now be able to call yourself a citizen of the country you serve each and every day,” he said.

Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, Fort Johnson commanding general, said those gathered at the ceremony were there to witness a truly remarkable and poignant moment in the lives of these eight United States Army Soldiers and their Families.

“As we stand here in the presence of these courageous Soldiers, we bear witness to the embodiment of true patriotism and their spirit of determination,” Gardner said. “Each of these Soldiers has demonstrated remarkable resilience and sacrifice in service to our country. They uphold the values that make America the beacon of hope and opportunity that it is today.”

Gardner thanked the Customs and Immigration Service for making the event easier, as well as special, by participating in the remote ceremony.

“By taking this monumental step to become American citizens, these Soldiers are not only affirming their allegiance to the United States, but also embracing the rights and responsibilities that come with citizenship. Through their actions, they remind us of the rich and diverse tapestry and strength which defines our nation. These Soldiers come from different backgrounds, cultures and walks of life, but they are united in a common purpose — to stand together as brothers and sisters in arms, guardians of freedom and, now, proud citizens of the United States.”

Pfc. Rayhan Islam, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, was one of the eight Soldiers taking their oath to become an American citizen.

Though Islam has lived in the United States since he was 3-years-old, he had to wait until he became an adult to begin the process to become a U.S. citizen.

“It wasn’t until I turned 18 and had already joined the Army that I began the step-by-step process,” Islam said. “My leadership was very helpful all along the way.”

Growing up in an immigrant household, Islam saw the opportunities U.S. citizens could garner including everything from simply having a safe place to lay his head to getting a good education and being able to join the military.

“It was important to me to have those opportunities. I appreciated them more than you can know, especially considering the country I immigrated from (Bangladesh) didn’t always offer them,” Islam said. “I was always very proud to live in America. Now I’m thankful and cherish the opportunity to finally be able to say I’m a U.S. citizen.”

