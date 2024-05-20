VP 30 Hosts Annual MPA Symposium and CAG/NARG

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 24, 2024) Lt. John D’Albora, instructor pilot, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 24, 2024) Lt. John D’Albora, instructor pilot, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 gives a tour inside the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft during the Maritime Patrol Association (MPA) Symposium at VP-30 headquarters, April 24, 2024. MPA Symposium, along with Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG) are annual events with lectures, discussions, and social gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 25, 2024) Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 hosted the Maritime Patrol Association (MPA) Symposium and the Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG), April 22 through 26, 2024.





The MPA Symposium, along with the CAG/NARG, take place annually aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville and include discussions pertaining to future resourcing, provide maritime patrol & reconnaissance community update briefs to all attendees, and include several networking events. The MPA symposium portion, focuses on celebrating the long history and traditions of the maritime patrol community and is designed to enhance relations between the community’s domestic and international audiences.





“This year’s theme was interoperability,” said Lt. Spencer Vance, CAG/NARG and MPA Symposium coordinator, and Quality Assurance Officer/instructor pilot at VP-30. “We had all the important players in the same room at the same time, and on the same page. We can always communicate from afar, but when we come together, the synergy in the room just has an outsized impact on our collective ability to refine coordinated operational constructs.”





450 attendees were hosted during 24 MPA Symposium and 17 CAG/NARG events, throughout the week. Leaders from the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom attended, including commanding officers, commodores, and flag officers.





“Relationships are always easier when you are able to meet your allies face-to-face,” said German Navy Cmdr. Bjorn Malmus, assigned to the German Procurement Office and CAG/NARG, MPA Symposium attendee. “Establishing the relationship is important in our world. It is very important to meet and interact with the U.S. Navy and all our allies. When we have similar issues, we can come together and find solutions much more effectively.”





Rear Adm. Adam Kijek, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group sat on several panels during the event and gave his insights into the inner workings of the community.





“I am confident that as we continue the transformation of the community,” Kijek said. “We are stronger today due to the efforts of this incredible team. Thanks to bold leaders at every level, the MPRF is truly ‘world class,’ and widely recognized as one of the great asymmetric advantages the Unites States has when conflict comes.”





“At the conclusion of the busy week everyone was in agreement, the work that was accomplished definitely set the conditions for advancing MPA’s ability to effectively coordinate on-station during future opportunities,” said Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding officer, VP-30 “It’s all about taking our tactical game to the next level.”





VP 30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP 30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.





For more news from Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, visit, https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/Organization/COMPATRECONGRU/-Patrol-and-Reconnaissance-Squadron-VP-30-FRS/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/VP-30.





-VP30-