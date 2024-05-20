Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted the “Old Glory” ceremony at the Havelock Chamber of Commerce’s 21st Annual Salute to the Vets celebration held at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center on Monday, May 14, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 09:32
|Story ID:
|471846
|Location:
|HAVELOCK, NC, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailors Honor Veterans at Community Celebration, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT