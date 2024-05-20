Cherry Point Sailors Honor Veterans at Community Celebration

Courtesy Photo | Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted the “Old Glory”...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted the “Old Glory” ceremony at the Havelock Chamber of Commerce’s 21st Annual Salute to the Vets celebration held at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center on Monday, May 14, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted the “Old Glory” ceremony at the Havelock Chamber of Commerce’s 21st Annual Salute to the Vets celebration held at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center on Monday, May 14, 2024.