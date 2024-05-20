BACH Fort Campbell Announces DONSA, Memorial Day Holiday Outpatient Services

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, May 24 and the Memorial Day federal holiday, Monday, May 27, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Health System outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



May 24| Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule Friday, May 24.



BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory, behavioral health, ENT, ophthalmology, surgeries, and orthopedics for patients with scheduled appointments and or acute care. Physical therapy is open until noon.



Labs at Byrd, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home also remain open May 24.



Adkins Dental Clinic, which is co-located with Byrd Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270-412-6027 or 270-412-6028.



Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Main, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Patients, who typically use LaPointe Pharmacy, should use another pharmacy location at Fort Campbell, May 24. Town Center Pharmacy opens 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 25.



May 27 | Memorial Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, laboratories, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



Outpatient services reopen Tuesday, May 28.



TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.



# # #

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 08:34 Story ID: 471835 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH Fort Campbell Announces DONSA, Memorial Day Holiday Outpatient Services, by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.