MSRON 10 Trains on Enlisted Expeditionary Warfare Specialist Designator

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 21, 2024) – Maritime Expeditionary Squadron (MSRON) 10 Sailors assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, participated in the Enlisted Expeditionary Warfare (EXW) Olympics, specialized training in the EXW designator, on March 29, 2024.



The U.S. Navy’s EXW qualification designates core expeditionary warfare skills, including weapons qualification and maintenance, patrol, field communications and deployment operations. The EXW qualification lays the foundation for MSRON Sailors to perform the unit’s unique mission and be competitive for promotion.



During the EXW Olympics, six groups of MSRON Sailors competed against each other at stations spanning Camp Lemonnier’s 600-acre footprint. Each station tested Sailors’ knowledge on EXW designator fundamentals. Groups had to effectively set up communications, perform land navigation, administer on-site first aid, practice line handling, perform weapons familiarization and test on navy heritage and expeditionary warfare knowledge.



“This training event is important because it sets a foundation to not only learn the knowledge but also put it into action,” said Chief Electronics Technician Gerald Sims. “This method of training uses kinetics and memory to help the Sailors process information, the final process being earning their EXW designator.”



At one of the stations, Sailors practiced technical rope bends for towing while simultaneously answering questions about expeditionary warfare. At another station, Sailors found the center of mass of a Humvee to ensure proper transport.



Others required Sailors to demonstrate convoy tactics and boat formations using to-scale models of their 34-foot Sea Ark Patrol Boats on a sand table. During their land navigation station, they reacted to simulated hostile fire, then practiced first aid procedures on simulated casualties.



“We did not know what we were walking into,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mark Sala. “We just had to be ready for anything and everything.”



After practicing proper assembly and handling of the M-2HB (.50 cal) and M-240 (7.62mm) machine guns at the base armory, Sailors ended their day with knowledge checks and physical exercises in the sand at Camp Lemonnier’s volleyball court.



“The training was a success,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Pascoe, MSRON 10 mission commander. “I enjoyed seeing the camaraderie of the MSRON Sailors during the Olympics.”



MSRON 10 provides security for transiting U.S. ships as part of Camp Lemonnier’s dedicated, world-class support for 38 tenant commands, U.S. service members and transient assets. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

