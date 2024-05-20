Army service brings young reservist to Agadir, Morocco

Photo By Alun Thomas | Spc. Victoria Cathey, from Glendale, Ariz., motor transport operator, 208th...... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | Spc. Victoria Cathey, from Glendale, Ariz., motor transport operator, 208th Transportation Company, 653rd Regional Support Group, stands outside the 653rd RSG’s Tactical Operations Center, May 16, Agadir, Morocco. African Lion 2024 is Cathey’s first overseas mission with the Army Reserve. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

AGADIR, Morocco – When Spc. Victoria Cathey entered the workforce she craved a career that could provide the purpose her endless ambition required.



There needed to be an outlet to achieve, reach the next level her job as a food server couldn’t provide.



Eventually, Cathey found it in the Army Reserve and became the first person in her family to serve the nation. Two years into her term she has no desire to slow down.



Cathey, 22, motor transport operator, 208th Transportation Company, 653rd Regional Support Group, is presently overseas with the Army Reserve for the first time as part of African Lion 2024 – U.S. AFRICOM’s largest and premier joint exercise on the continent every year.



Cathey, a native of Glendale, Ariz., had originally tried to join the Army straight out of high school, but due to various circumstances was unable to enlist.



“I never expected myself to be in the Army, I always wanted to be an interior designer,” Cathey said. “I needed a purpose and I’d always enjoyed military themed movies so I decided to try and enlist. I was accepted, but there were issues at MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station) and I couldn’t ship.”



Following this setback Cathey gave up on joining the Army, however her dream was revitalized two years later when her recruiter from the Arrowhead Recruiting Station in Glendale called out of the blue.



“He called and said they had an opening and asked if I was still interested. Of course I was and I took the position of a (motor transport operator),” Cathey explained. “I thought seriously about going on active duty, but I didn’t want to leave my family at that time.”



Cathey’s introduction to the Army was more abrupt than she expected.



“MEPS told me I had 30 days before I shipped out, but they got it wrong and it was actually five,” Cathey recalled. “I hadn’t told anyone in my family yet, so it came as a surprise to them. I had to pack up and leave almost overnight.”



Cathey persevered and attended Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. This was an experience she embraced.



“I loved it … I’m a person who enjoys routine and that’s what basic training is,” Cathey said. “I’ve never felt more amazing and energized. I enjoyed every minute and didn’t want to leave.”



After returning home Cathey took her place with the 208th TC and began working as an inside sales coordinator with Sherwin Williams.



“I want to keep moving up the ladder to the corporate level. I have the same mindset in the Army, I’m always trying to get to the next level,” Cathey said.



Morocco is a long way from home, but an opportunity Cathey relishes as she embraces life in the Army



“It’s always hard to leave home … but this is a great experience. It makes you appreciate everything you have back home,” Cathey said. “I’m glad to get this opportunity – it’s exactly what I joined for.”



The Army has changed Cathey’s life, giving her the impetus to keep moving forward positively.



“I was just a server when I joined, wondering what I was doing with my life – now everything is on track,” she said. “I needed a change and after joining the Army, everything’s fallen into place.”