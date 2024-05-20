31st Fighter Wing Hosts Federal Voting Assistance Workshop

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy— Members from the 31st Fighter Wing participated in a Federal Voting Assistance Workshop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2024.



“The workshop is designed to train Voting Assistance Officers operating at the installation or unit levels,” said Mr. Jeffrey Cavallo, Military and Family Readiness Center Installation Voting Assistance Officer.



VAOs are responsible for educating military members and their families about their voting rights and the procedures for voting absentee. This includes providing information about voter registration deadlines, absentee ballot request deadlines and election dates.



“While this is a reoccurring workshop offered every four years,” said Cavallo, “FVAP chooses what installations they go visit, so it’s a great opportunity for our members to receive this training in person.”



VAOs play a crucial role in ensuring eligible voters can participate in elections, effectively

exercising their rights as an American citizen.



“My hope is that participants come away with more knowledge about voting, the FVAP program and their roles and responsibilities to better answer questions and provide sound guidance,” said Cavallo.



For more information about the Federal Voting Assistance Program, contact the Aviano Military Family Readiness Center at +39 0434 30 5404 or visit https://31fss.com/military-family-readiness-center/.

