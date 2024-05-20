Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Margarita Figueroa

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Margarita Figueroa, 80th Fighter Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of intelligence operations, was recognized as Kunsan’s Pride of the Pack for the week of May 20-24.



Figueroa was selected for her professionalism and efforts showcasing dedication to the mission that contributed to the success of Red Flag-Alaska 24-1.



Before RFA-24, Figueroa prepared more than 20 pilots by instructing them on the latest capabilities and tactics for the scenario threats that were exercised. She also coordinated with three security organizations to ensure over 80 squadron members had the necessary security access to participate in the exercise.



“During RFA 24-1, I was working 12-14 hour shifts, preparing the squadron to execute the mission with relevant and timely intelligence,” said Figueroa. “I was looking at building data, giving intel briefings to the pilots, and analyzing tactics and enemy procedures.”



According to leadership, her mission report templates during RFA 24-1 were a game-changer, streamlining the process for post-mission debriefs and supporting pilot and intelligence-positive transfer of mission data.



Figueroa was also coined by the 353rd Combat Training Squadron commander for her exceptional service in forming a new comprehensive intelligence product that would enable accurate assessments and drive realistic combat training for future exercise participants.



“I love my job as intel, I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Figueroa. “Being able to do this job is a privilege.”



Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Figueroa in your recognition as this week’s Pride of the Pack and thank you for your outstanding efforts within the Wolf Pack.

