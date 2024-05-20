NSF Bahrain Passes Regional Assessment at NSA Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain— Naval Security Forces (NSF) Bahrain participated in a Regional Assessment (RASS) at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, May 5-9.



RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installation Command's (CNIC) Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle. RASS is both an administrative and operational assessment comprising evaluations of core capability programs, Defense Readiness Reporting System-Strategic readiness, and operational evaluations.



The weeklong assessment was a collaborative effort from NSF Bahrain’s training and security teams, as well as medical, fire, safety, emergency operations center, and emergency management teams. NSF Bahrain leadership attributed the team’s success during the RASS to teamwork, sacrifice, preparation, and dedication.



“There are many parables, adages, quotes and sayings about teamwork that are apparent in the NSA Bahrain team we have working right now,” said Chief Master-at-Arms Jimmy Sheldon, Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) training leading chief petty officer. “We have an awesome team of dedicated warriors who want nothing more than to succeed. They stayed dedicated throughout the entire process, never once wavering. Through the long days and nights, through the heat, and even bad weather, they never gave up and it paid dividends.”



Sheldon added, outside of operational requirements, being stationed in Bahrain presents unique challenges, emphasizing the relentless effort put forth by the team despite weather conditions, long days and nights, and being away from family and friends.



“This team spent countless hours sacrificing and paying the price, from the top down and the bottom up, to make sure we did the job right,” said Sheldon. “While some tasking may have seemed mundane, some evolutions may seem arbitrary, and some long work days may seem tedious, each moment has a purpose. I believe the teamwork, sacrifice, and dedication our team displayed in RASS is an indicator of that our Navy is in good hands in these current and future leaders.”



Master Chief Master-at-Arms Jeffrey Harris, NSF Bahrain’s senior enlisted advisor, also praised the team’s dedication and its impact on their achievements.



“It takes a dedicated team to maintain readiness year round,” said Harris. “NSA Bahrain earned an overall 97 percent during RASS -- the highest score ever achieved in EURAFCENT [Europe, Africa, Central]. Along with this record-setting feat, it is impressive that Bahrain's first responders have been operating at a higher force protection condition with zero degradation in training and readiness. We are beyond proud of this team who supports warfighting efforts and most important, protects the warfighters. This team has cultivated excellence through service before self.”



The RASS is in the middle of the Navy’s three-part training and certification cycle for shore installations; the other components are the Command Assessment for Review and Training (CART) and the Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). FEP evaluates an installation’s ability to meet all core competencies, as well as operational requirements. NSF Bahrain is scheduled to complete FEP later this year.



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 03:14 Story ID: 471815 Location: BH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Bahrain Passes Regional Assessment at NSA Bahrain, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.