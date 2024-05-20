NAVFAC Pacific Awards $21 Million Contract for New Recreation Center on Guam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $21,978,000 firm-fixed-price contract on April 25 to Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. of Dededo, Guam for the construction of a permanent low-rise recreation center at the Naval Support Activity Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam.



"The construction of this new recreation center is crucial for supporting our military families and improving the community environment at the Marine Corps Base in Guam," said NAVFAC Pacific Planning, Design and Construction Project Management Supervisor Michael Lau. “The project underscores NAVFAC Pacific’s commitment to improving the infrastructure and support systems at military bases in the Pacific region.”



The new recreation center aims to enhance the quality of life for military personnel and their families stationed in Guam by providing a comprehensive facility for recreational and community activities.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam with an expected completion date of October 2026.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command: The Facilities and Expeditionary Combat Systems Command

