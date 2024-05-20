NAVFAC Pacific Awards $2 Billion Contract for Global Contingency Services

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a combined $2 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract on April 4 to six companies for global contingency services at various locations throughout the world.



“The global contingency services multiple award contract provides the government with a contract tool that can be used for responding to and supporting emergency requirements on very short notice, while simultaneously promoting competition, which affords the opportunity for the government to receive innovative solutions that best meet cost/price schedule and performance requirements,” said NAVFAC Pacific Expeditionary Directorate Deputy Ross Shimabuku.



The contract enables swift provision short-term facility support services in support of natural disasters, humanitarian efforts, military operations, incumbent contractor's nonperformance or potential breaks in service.



Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world, including remote locations by the following six businesses - AECOM-ASO JV of Los Angeles, California; Amentum Services Inc. of Chantilly, Virginia; Fluor Intercontinental Inc. of Greenville, South Carolina; IAP-ECC LLC of Cape Canaveral, Florida; KBR Services LLC of Houston, Texas; and Vectrus Systems Corp. of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The term of the contract is not to exceed 102 months, with an expected completion date of September 2032.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command: The Facilities and Expeditionary Combat Systems Command

NAVFAC is the Naval Shore Facilities, Base Operating Support, and Expeditionary Engineering Systems Command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Additional updates and information about NAVFAC can be found on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. Like our NAVFAC Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/navfac and follow us at www.twitter.com/navfac, or visit our Photostream on Flickr at www.flickr.com/photos/navfac.

