JBER recognizes new NCOs with quarterly induction ceremony

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosted its first quarterly Noncommissioned Officer induction ceremony to celebrate new staff sergeants at the Talkeetna Theater, JBER, Alaska, May 9, 2024.



This was the first quarterly iteration of JBER’s Rising 5/6 Council’s new initiative to honor 673d Air Base Wing and 3rd Wing Airmen promoting to the higher tier of non-commissioned officers.



The responsibilities of these new inductees include earning the 7-skill level and further developing as technicians, supervisors and leaders. They will be responsible for their subordinates’ development and effective accomplishment of all tasks.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordin Anderson, reenlistments and extensions technician assigned to the 673d Force Support Squadron and an inductee said, “My goal as an NCO is to shape Airmen into the best versions of themselves, while also setting an example for my peers in the NCO tier.”



NCOs lead by example as role models to all and ensure proper use of resources within their control. They become proficient and internalize the Airman Leadership Qualities and progress toward intermediate and advanced foundational competency levels.



“Being an NCO means being a leader and understanding that the mission will require more of you and requires developing yourself as well as those around you to become better individuals,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Reggie McCann, NCOIC of network operations for the 673d Communications Squadron. “There will be many challenges these new NCOs will face and overcome; they will grow from them, and that’s what it's all about.”

