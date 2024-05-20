Corps of Engineers publishes DRAFT combined decision document for Wisconsin Line 5 Relocation, and will host public hearing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, posted the DRAFT combined decision document for the Enbridge Energy Wisconsin Line 5 Relocation proposal on its website today, May 20.



The draft combined decision document incorporates a draft Environmental Assessment, 404(b)(1) guidelines analysis, and public interest review into a single document. The draft combined decision document, along with other information, is available at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Enbridge_Line5-WI.



The public review and comment period has begun and will continue through 11:59 p.m., July 5, 2024. Written comments may be submitted electronically at: CEMVP-WiL5R-CDD-Comments@usace.army.mil or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Regulatory Division, Attn: Enbridge Line 5, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul, MN 55101. Mailed comments must be postmarked no later than July 5, 2024.



In addition to soliciting written comments, the Corps of Engineers will host a public hearing in Ashland, Wisconsin, June 4, 2024, to accept verbal comments. The primary purpose of the hearing is to gather substantive information from the public and other stakeholders that should be considered by the Corps as part of its review of regulated activities proposed for construction of the Line 5 pipeline relocation. Information received in writing and obtained during the hearing will be made part of the Corps administrative record.



The formal public hearing will be at the Northwood Technical College, 2100 Beaser Ave., Ashland, WI, 54806, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Speakers will be randomly drawn via a lottery for both the afternoon and evening sessions. Registration for the lottery will begin onsite one hour prior to each session. Each speaker will be given three minutes to provide statements to maximize public input. Responses to comments will not be provided.



The Corps will consider all written and verbal comments in making its decision.



Corps authorization for activities needed to construct the proposed Line 5 relocation project is required pursuant to two statutory authorities. Under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, the Corps regulates discharges of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States Under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899, the Corps regulates work in, under, and above navigable waters of the United States. The Corps is conducting this hearing in accordance with Code of Federal Regulations as specified in 33 CFR Part 325.2(b)(1) and 33 CFR Part 327.

