356th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron Demonstrates Rapid Repair Skills at Basa Air Base

Basa Air Base, Philippines — In a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing readiness and interoperability, engineers from the U.S. Air Force's 356th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron (EPBS) recently teamed up with counterparts from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for an intensive airfield damage repair field training event at Basa Air Base, Philippines.



The focal point of the exercise was the construction of an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) practice pad, engineered to simulate airfield repair techniques in the aftermath of enemy attacks on vital airstrips. Working hand in hand with the 355th Aviation Engineer Wing of the PAF, 25 airmen worked together on a mission to repair and construct the airfield to launch and recover aircraft from March 11-22, 2024.



Lieutenant Alan Hauger, 356th EPBS officer in charge of the ADR pour field training exercise, emphasized the significance of the joint exercise.



"Our specific objective was to construct an ADR practice pad to support future Subject Matter Expert Exchanges between our nations,” stated Lt. Hauger. “This exercise not only honed our expeditionary construction skills but also deepened collaboration with our Philippine partners."



The ADR pad construction project encompassed various tasks, including clearing, excavation, concrete pouring, and finalization of the airfield for use by aircraft. The PAF’s 355th AEW initiated site preparation efforts before the arrival of the U.S. team, demonstrating a shared commitment to the success of the operation. Together, the bilateral team executed the concrete placement process, dividing it into five sections. The project was completed four days ahead of schedule, underscoring the efficiency and proficiency of the collaborating forces.



The constructed pad simulates runway pavement, designed for deliberate damage and subsequent repair exercises. This project not only enabled the team to refine expeditionary construction skills but also fostered collaboration with partner nations through joint deployment and training operations in a foreign setting.



"Understanding and employing these expedient methods is crucial, especially in wartime scenarios where conventional equipment may be compromised or unavailable," Lt. Hauger explained. "Through collaborative efforts, both the USAF and the PAF seamlessly integrated their methods, underscoring the importance of building relationships and interoperability."



The successful execution of the joint exercise not only enhances the readiness and capabilities of both air forces but also underscores the enduring partnership between the United States and the Philippines. As threats evolve and challenges emerge in the era of Great Power Competition, exercises like these serve as vital proving grounds for fostering cooperation and ensuring collective security to maintain a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

