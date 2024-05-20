Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell Airmen Prepare for Frontiers in Flight Airshow

    Spectators enjoy McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Air Show

    Photo By Master Sgt. John Gordinier | Tora, Tora, Tora finishes their performance with a boom during the Frontiers in Flight...... read more read more

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Story by Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    “We're certain this will be Wichita's most remarkable airshow yet,” said Capt. Matthew Robbins, McConnell air operations director. “We're thrilled to offer the finest airshow to a city built on aviation.”

    Aviation heritage is deeply ingrained in the lives of many who live in Wichita, better known as the “Air Capital” for its history in aircraft manufacture, both military and civilian.

    “This is the first time the F-35 [F-35A Lightning II] Demonstration Team is going to be here,” said Maj. Ryan Shieves, airshow director. “The A-10 [A10-C Thunderbolt II] Demonstration Team is actually two brothers that grew up in Wichita.”

    With the show scheduled in the heat of August, McConnell is dedicating Airmen and resources to provide a safe environment for all that attend.

    “We're coordinating to have some of the largest civilian and military aircraft available to provide additional shade,” said Robbins. “Addressing water availability and heat management is paramount.”

    Frontiers in Flight aims to raise awareness of Air Force readiness, foster relationships with the local community, while also putting a spotlight on the contributions of McConnell’s Airmen.

    “Our motto this year is to educate, inspire and honor,” said Shieves. “We want to educate the community and public on what we do on base. We’re inspiring the next generation, because we’re not going to be here forever.”

    For the past two years, Shieves and Robbins have worked diligently to plan the ins and outs of the show, and have already begun working on the next one.


    The confirmed static displays and performers for the airshow are:

    Static displays:

    Doc B-29 Superfortress
    KC-135 Stratotaker
    KC-46 Pegasus
    C-130 Hercules
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-35 Lightning II
    B-1 Lancer
    B-52 Stratofortress
    T-6 Texan
    RC-135V/W Rivet Joint


    Performers:

    Blue Angels
    F-35A Demo Team
    A-10 Demo Team
    Tora! Tora! Tora!
    Swamp Fox P-51
    F-86 Sabre
    Matt Younkin’s BE-18
    Bill Stein’s Edge 540
    Tom Lorkin’s Mini Jet
    Brian Correll’s Pits II

    The airshow is free, and open to the general public, each day 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    Guests are encouraged to find details on vendors, displays, premium seating and more at https://www.frontiersinflight.com/.

