McConnell Airmen Prepare for Frontiers in Flight Airshow

Tora, Tora, Tora finishes their performance with a boom during the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 25, 2022. The air show featured 12 performers including Tora Tora Tora, an A-10 demonstration, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to name a few. An air show, also known as an open house, is a way for military members and installations to show appreciation to local communities as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. Wichita, home to McConnell AFB, is known as the Air Capital of the World, the birthplace of some very famous airframes.

“We're certain this will be Wichita's most remarkable airshow yet,” said Capt. Matthew Robbins, McConnell air operations director. “We're thrilled to offer the finest airshow to a city built on aviation.”



Aviation heritage is deeply ingrained in the lives of many who live in Wichita, better known as the “Air Capital” for its history in aircraft manufacture, both military and civilian.



“This is the first time the F-35 [F-35A Lightning II] Demonstration Team is going to be here,” said Maj. Ryan Shieves, airshow director. “The A-10 [A10-C Thunderbolt II] Demonstration Team is actually two brothers that grew up in Wichita.”



With the show scheduled in the heat of August, McConnell is dedicating Airmen and resources to provide a safe environment for all that attend.



“We're coordinating to have some of the largest civilian and military aircraft available to provide additional shade,” said Robbins. “Addressing water availability and heat management is paramount.”



Frontiers in Flight aims to raise awareness of Air Force readiness, foster relationships with the local community, while also putting a spotlight on the contributions of McConnell’s Airmen.



“Our motto this year is to educate, inspire and honor,” said Shieves. “We want to educate the community and public on what we do on base. We’re inspiring the next generation, because we’re not going to be here forever.”



For the past two years, Shieves and Robbins have worked diligently to plan the ins and outs of the show, and have already begun working on the next one.





The confirmed static displays and performers for the airshow are:



Static displays:



Doc B-29 Superfortress

KC-135 Stratotaker

KC-46 Pegasus

C-130 Hercules

A-10 Thunderbolt II

F-16 Fighting Falcon

F-35 Lightning II

B-1 Lancer

B-52 Stratofortress

T-6 Texan

RC-135V/W Rivet Joint





Performers:



Blue Angels

F-35A Demo Team

A-10 Demo Team

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Swamp Fox P-51

F-86 Sabre

Matt Younkin’s BE-18

Bill Stein’s Edge 540

Tom Lorkin’s Mini Jet

Brian Correll’s Pits II



The airshow is free, and open to the general public, each day 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to find details on vendors, displays, premium seating and more at https://www.frontiersinflight.com/.