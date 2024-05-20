USS Greeneville Arrives at New Homeport of Naval Base Point Loma

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772) and its crew of approximately 155 Sailors arrived at its new homeport of Naval Base Point Loma, San Diego, May 20, 2024.



Greenville is conducting a homeport shift to San Diego following the completion of a 30 month Engineered Overhaul (EOH) at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. Prior to beginning its EOH, Greeneville was homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Submarine EOHs are comprehensive maintenance periods, ranging from 24 to 36 months in duration, and are normally conducted near the mid-point of a submarine’s service life. The EOH period encompasses necessary repairs, maintenance, equipment modernization and upgrades, and system alterations. The production work accomplished during the EOH will ensure the submarine operates at full technical capacity and mission capability, and remains certified for unrestricted operations over the long term.



“It is a wonderful feeling to be here in San Diego,” said Cmdr. Chad Tella, Greeneville’s commanding officer. “This crew has worked incredibly hard over the course of the last 30 months while Greeneville was in the shipyard. Over the past month of operations, the crew has demonstrated their professionalism and resilience in safely bringing Greeneville to our new home. I could not be more proud of each and every crewmember, and I am happy to join the warfighters of Submarine Squadron 11.”



Greenville will be joining the four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines already assigned to Submarine Squadron 11. More than half of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force is based in the Indo-Pacific region due to the area’s strategic importance.



“We are excited to welcome Greeneville to the Submarine Squadron 11 family,” said Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11. “They bring increased experience and capability under the water to our already impressive arsenal and we are looking forward to seeing what they will do.”



Changing homeports can be challenging for crews, as it requires a lot of communication and coordination between multiple organizations.



“We are extremely proud of our Sailors and their families who have worked tirelessly to return our ship back to the fleet,” said Greeneville’s Chief of the Boat, Senior Chief Logistics Specialist (Submarine) Dan Dumitrache. “They have persevered through months of shift work, several arduous crew certification events, countless numbers of complex ship system testing, household goods shipments, and geographic separation from their loved ones. Their hard work and preparation has ensured that Greeneville will continue to be an undersea warfighting asset for years to come. We are excited to show our operational commanders what we are capable of. Our Sailors and their families exemplify the ship’s motto, ‘Second to None.’”



Greeneville was built by Virginia-based Newport News Shipbuilding and DryDock Company beginning in 1990 and was commissioned in February 1996 at Naval Station Norfolk. It is the only vessel in United States Naval history named after Greeneville, Tennessee.



Greeneville is now assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security in the Indo-Pacific.

