DAGIR fully operational following government acceptance test

FORT KNOX, Ky. — After a long and challenging construction period that began in 2021, the Digital Air-Ground Integration Range at Fort Knox is officially up and running following a thorough government acceptance test.



The range, expected to test and train units on coordinated combat, completed testing on its ability to withstand a full end-to-end scenario iteration on May 17.



“The testing includes the ability to develop live-fire training scenarios to support gunnery tables for ground and aviation platforms and develop an after-action review from the data gathered from the various platforms,” said Range Operations Director Rodney Manson.



The testing answered some basic questions: do the targets operate properly; do the field cameras capture what they’re supposed to; and do the weapons scoring systems provide accurate data for later review?



Captain Liam Stills, assistant operations officer for 2nd Squadron,17th U.S. Cavalry Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, said he was pleased the unit was able to provide valuable feedback on the new range following their participation in the test.



Members of the unit shared the findings following the test.



“The [Forward Arming and Refueling Point] located at the range facilitated smooth re-arm and refuel operations, and our crews were able to easily transition and execute the testing tables,” leaders said. “We did find that the vegetation and condition of steel targets has room for improvement in providing better visibility without reducing the effectiveness and challenge of the tactical environment.”



Soldiers from 2-17 Cav said the range as a whole was very new and clean, but as with many long-standing construction projects, there were a few minor superficial and plumbing issues that needed to be addressed a. This, however, did not depreciate the value of their testing experience.



“Being the first to test the range was a very informative experience,” said leaders. “This range has the potential to be a great facility and a wonderful training asset for units looking to maximize the output of their gunnery events. We would recommend it specifically for collective training and aerial gunnery tables 11 and 12.”



According to Manson, nothing went awry during the test, due in part to the help of device contractors. Though they do not typically attend government acceptance tests, the proximity of the device contractors to the test made it easier to resolve any minor issues in a timely manner.



Following the government acceptance test, Manson said that something the locals in and around the installation can expect from utilization of the range is a potential increase in aviation-related noise.



“We anticipate additional rotary wing activity in and around the range,” said Manson. “Our first aviation unit is scheduled for use in September.”

Aviation units are not the only ones who will be interested in utilizing the range. Manson said he also anticipates use from various infantry and armored units, including those from active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard and, if there is availability, Navy, Marines and the Air Force.



“We have great instrumentation on the range that will be of great value in the training of our warfighters,” said Manson.



Following the acceptance test and initially scheduled utilization, the range is expected to close in November for maintenance. Due to new aviation training requirements developed during construction, the moving targets will be lowered approximately 24 inches to aid in angled maneuvers. These updates are anticipated to take no more than 150 days.

