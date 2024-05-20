Army Cyber Command joins partners to salute armed forces, honor women veterans

EVANS, Ga. - Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, the commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), honored women veterans and administered the oath of enlistment to a new wave of U.S. Army recruits during the “Thunder Over Evans” Armed Forces Day event here, May 18, 2024.



The general was joined in the celebration by ARCYBER’s military, political and civilian partners from Fort Eisenhower, sister services, communities across the Central Savannah River Area and the state of Georgia.



The event saluted all members of America’s armed forces and paid particular homage to women in the military.



“Armed Forces Day is a great time to reflect where we’ve been in our armed forces,” said Barrett to a bustling crowd. “Today we honor great women who forged the path before me.”



Barrett, ARCYBER’s first female commanding general, was the keynote speaker for the event, her remarks paying tribute women in the military, including 27 women who were honored for their Army service in front of the crowd of more than 15,000 people here. The group was comprised of women who served across multiple wars and conflicts during a time when women were segregated within the military, becoming pioneers who paved the way for today’s female service members, including Barrett herself.



During the celebration, Barrett also swore in more than 20 new recruits to Army service. The young men and women raised their right hands along with the general, exciting the crowd as they dedicated themselves to serving America in the U.S. military.



“The young men and women you see here today had a choice,” said Barrett. “They believe in service to our nation. They accept the sacrifice to protect our fellow Americans.”



