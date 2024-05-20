Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, Commander, Submarine Group TWO, Deputy Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, visits U.S. Fourth Fleet

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (May 8, 2024) – Cmdr. Cameron Ingram, left, commanding officer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (May 8, 2024) – Cmdr. Cameron Ingram, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), speaks with Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, commander, Submarine Group Two, and deputy commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, during a visit to the ship. Hudner returned from a scheduled deployment earlier this year as a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Quartermaster 3rd Class Kody A. Kneip) see less | View Image Page

MAYPORT, Fla. – Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, commander, Submarine Group TWO and deputy commander, U.S. Second Fleet traveled to Mayport, Florida, to visit U.S. Fourth Fleet May 8-9, 2024.



Muckian visited the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116). Hudner recently returned from a scheduled deployment earlier this year as a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. He met with Hudner’s command leadership to discuss antisubmarine warfare (ASW) capabilities and the importance of surface assets in maritime security.



“I am extremely impressed with the professionalism and teamwork aboard the Thomas Hudner,” expressed Muckian. “The utilization of our surface assets in the undersea warfighting domain is imperative to protecting our homeland and our allies and partners”.



Following his visit to Thomas Hudner, Muckian met with Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and commander, U.S. Fourth Fleet to discuss upcoming operations and training exercises to bolster naval readiness and capabilities.



Muckian then traveled to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, visiting commander, Helicopter Maritine Strike Wing Atlantic (HSMWL) and Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11 to meet with leadership and observe the P-8A Poseidon and MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter training simulators.



His visit concluded with a flight aboard an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48.



“The level of training here is unmatched,” stated Muckian. “The opportunity to see first-hand what our sailors are doing to maintain readiness is truly inspiring. It is evident that promoting stability and security across all sea, surface and subsurface assets is the priority.”



Submarine Group TWO executes integrated multi-domain undersea warfare to advance the art of theater undersea warfare providing our nation fully aware, fully informed, and fully connected undersea warfare forces to remain ready to dominate the warfighting spectrum from great power competition to conflict.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



