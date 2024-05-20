POWER OF LEADERSHIP IN THE FORCE: 1st Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason P. Pellerin relinquished his duties as commander of 1st Intelligence Battalion to Lt. Col. Robert D. Reagles during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on May 17, 2024.

Col. William Osborne, commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, presided over the ceremony and noted 1st Intelligence Battalion’s impact to I Marine Expeditionary Force’s mission while under Pellerin’s command.

“1st Intelligence Battalion has a part in every single thing the MEF does,” said Osborne. “Under the leadership and stewardship of Lt. Col. Jason P. Pellerin over the last ten and a half months, the standards and the bar have been raised even higher.”

1st Intelligence Battalion is comprised of four companies: Headquarters Company, Counterintelligence/Human Intelligence Company, Operations Company, and Battlespace Surveillance Company. Osborne continued to express that in a short amount of time, the companies made significant improvements to their operations.

“[CI/HUMINT Company] figured out how to improve training and accomplished some of our most important intelligence requirements across the international dateline,” said Osborne. “The Intelligence Operation Center and Operations Company has provided information to the commanding general and the staff to make decisions for the MEF’s future. Every day, the Marines of Operations Company perform that task for the MEF and contributes to a larger enterprise that spans both INDOPACOM and a global view of the tactical capabilities and disposition to facing threats”.

Pellerin thanked and gave farewells to all the Marines and Sailors of the 1st Intelligence Battalion.

“To the Marines, thank you,” Pellerin said. “It’s a unique organization, a unique mission across each one of the companies, and we did really great work here.”

Closing out the ceremony, Reagles greeted his new team.

“To the Marines of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I’m really humbled and looking forward to this opportunity,” said Reagles.

Operating as one of the five subordinate battalions within the I MEF Information Group, the 1st Intelligence Battalion is tasked with planning and directing intelligence operations, collecting, processing, producing, disseminating intelligence and providing counterintelligence support to the I MEF Command Element, major subordinate commands, subordinate Marine Air Group Task Force’s, and any other commands as directed.

