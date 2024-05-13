48th Fighter Wing RAPCON: Behind the radar

The 48th Operations Support Squadron's Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) facility at RAF Lakenheath ensures the security and readiness of military and civilian flight operations around the clock by managing an airspace of up to 60 nautical miles in radius and 20,000 feet in altitude.



RAPCON employs radar technology to manage its designated airspace, coordinating with multiple host nation command and control agencies across the East Anglia region. This arrangement supports the daily flight operations of the 48th Fighter Wing, the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and the 352nd Special Operations Wing, facilitating routine flights and complex military exercises.



“We have an assist controller and an approach controller, the approach controller is talking to the aircraft and the assist controller is writing down their altitude and course of flight,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Mabry, 48th OSS air traffic controller.



Collaboration between the RAPCON team and pilots is crucial, particularly during adverse weather conditions, to prevent conflicts in airspace. The team facilitates safe entry and exit from designated airspaces, assists with practice approaches, and supports the execution of fighter maneuvers and other aerial activities vital for training missions, NATO pilot integration, and real-world mission operations.



In addition to its military responsibilities, RAF Lakenheath’s RAPCON also assists with civilian air traffic, particularly for nearby airports. This expands the team's responsibilities to include ensuring the safety of both civilian passengers and military aircraft.



The airspace managed by RAF Lakenheath's RAPCON can become congested, especially during large-force exercises and under favorable flying conditions. Air traffic controllers undergo continuous extensive training to ensure all aircraft within their control maintain the required vertical and lateral separation.



“Air traffic control requires constant training,” said Senior Airman Iman Knight, 48th OSS air traffic controller. "It doesn't matter what skill level you are, you're essentially always in the training pipeline.”



Air traffic controllers' skills and dedication are essential for the successful operation of RAF Lakenheath and the effective projection of U.S. Air Force combat airpower from this strategically important and technologically advanced airfield weapon system.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 09:16 Story ID: 471709 Location: SFK, GB Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Fighter Wing RAPCON: Behind the radar, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.