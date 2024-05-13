Amherst resident Sgt. Peter Fillion win's National Guard's Regional Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Peter Fillion, an infantryman assigned to Charlie...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Peter Fillion, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, lobs a simulation grenade during the 2024 Region I Best Warrior Competition on Camp Smith, New York, May 14, 2024. Soldiers threw grenades in six separate scenarios during the event, one of many taskings during the four-day competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio) see less | View Image Page

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Peter Fillion, an Amherst resident, will represent the northeastern states during the Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition in Vermont in August.



Fillion, a member of C Troop of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, based at the Masten Avenue Armory in Buffalo, was one of two winners in the regional Best Warrior Competition which wrapped up in New York city on May 16.



Sixteen Soldiers from New York, New Jersey, and the six New England states, competed to be the best in the enlisted and non-commissioned officer categories.



Fillion, who was a specialist when he entered his first Best Warrior event, won in the junior enlisted Soldier category. A Soldier from Connecticut won in the non-commissioned officer event.



The winner of the Vermont competition, which kicks off on August 8, will compete against Soldiers from across the Active Army and Army Reserve, to be the top Soldier in the entire Army.



The 24-year old Fillion, who joined the New York Army National Guard in February 2021, said he is looking forward to the next level of competition.



The Best Warrior competitions test as Soldiers military knowledge, military skills, marksmanship ability, physical fitness, and physical endurance.



To get to the regional competition, Fillion had to be the top performer in the competition held by the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, win the event staged by the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and then outperform other Soldiers at the New York Army National Guard event in April.



During the regional competition, Soldiers spent two days at Camp Smith in the Hudson Valley, firing rifles, pistols, and machine guns; testing their land navigation skills during night and day, answering tough questions about military knowledge, and scoring will on a physical fitness test.



The Soldiers were flown to the Youngstown Training Area in Niagara County for more testing and events, which included a five mile race on Goat Island at the brink of Niagara Falls. They also traveled to Fort Drum for a competition involving direction live mortar rounds on target.



Finally, they conducted a 12-mile timed march with full field gear in New York City, finishing up at the 9/11 Memorial.



Fillion said he enjoyed the competition and is looking forward to the challenges at the next level.



“The competition was exceptional, and it was great to hone my skills and get higher level of training and get to call to fire on a live range was fun, Fillion said.



“The hardest thing was forgetting all the other competitors and focus on my game and the task at hand,” Fillion said.



“I really have to thank my wife and family for all the extra studying we did leading up to this competition,” he added.